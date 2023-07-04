Tuesday marked the 247th anniversary of the day our forefathers signed a document to send to King George III of England stating the 13 American colonies had had enough of the king’s oppression. The Declaration of Independence kicked off a seven-year war that would see the world’s most powerful army at the time brought to its knees by a fledgling nation of stalwart warriors.
Our nation’s birthday is always a great time to reflect on our history — OK, every day is a good day to do that — and remind ourselves of what it has taken to become truly the greatest nation on Earth. We tend to think of men such as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin or John Hancock when studying the Revolutionary War, but history buffs such as I pretend to be can tell you that it wasn’t just men or famous names that brought the United States into existence.
Women had a big hand in winning the war as well. And some of them even fought the British, even though women were not officially allowed to serve in the military until World War I.
Many of the women who served were nurses, as critical a role then as it is now, as seamstresses, cooks — and spies, according to army.mil. On June 14, 1775, Maj. Gen. Horatio Gates reported to Washington that “the sick suffered much for want of good female Nurses.” Washington then asked Congress for “a matron to supervise the nurses, bedding, etc.,” and for nurses “to attend the sick and obey the matron’s orders.”
And some even stepped in for their husbands when they were killed.
One such story is of Margaret Corbin, whose husband, John, was killed firing artillery from Fort Washington, New York. According to amrevmuseum.org, Margaret was one of the many women known as “Molly Pitchers” — women who carried pitchers of water to the cannons to keep them cooled down and for the crews. When her husband died, Margaret stepped into his place on the cannon. She fought bravely and was shot three times before the British captured the post.
Because of her actions and the wounds she sustained, the Continental Congress eventually awarded Margaret a full pension. She is buried at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, the only Revolutionary War veteran to have received that honor.
Then there is Deborah Sampson, who dressed as a man and enlisted as a soldier. She served under the alias Robert Shurtliff for three years and was twice wounded in battle. Years after the war, she was invited to visit Congress, who voted her a pension and a plot of land for her service.
These women are just as responsible for the freedoms we have today as the men who took up arms against oppression, and it is only fitting we remember them.
And let freedom ring — they earned it for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.