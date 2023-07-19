In a way to remember those who have never made it home or were missing or captured in any war, outgoing 1st Cavalry Division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV unveiled a new POW/MIA memorial outside of the division’s headquarters.
“To date, the 1st Cavalry Division has 708 troopers missing in action: 49 from World War II, 610 from Korea and 49 from Vietnam,” Richardson said last Friday. “I think to stay aligned with our stated values and our Warrior Ethos, I believe we have two important, nonnegotiable responsibilities. First, never forget. And the second, never stop looking.”
The 1st Cavalry Division’s POW/MIA memorial was constructed to resemble an OH-13 Sioux reconnaisance helicopter in honor of one confirmed POW from the Korean War and one suspected POW from the Vietnam War. Richardson told the story of both during the ceremony.
The first, Capt. Emil Kapaun, a chaplain, was taken prisoner when the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment began pushing toward Pyongyang at the beginning of the Korean War.
“As they pushed forward, back on the offense, across the 38th Parallel, first into Pyongyang, and as they approached the Yellow River, we all know the Chinese came into the war,” Richardson said. “And they came in heavy. And who did they run into? They ran into the 8th Cavalry Regiment with the 1st Cavalry Division. And 3rd Battalion was told to hold the line (and) execute a rear guard while the rest of the regiment fell back into a hasty defense.”
During the battle, the regiment took a combined 1,149 casualties or prioners of war. Kapaun was one of them.
Richardson looked up Kapaun’s story and learned of a man who, given his position as chaplain, was subjected to mental torture as opposed to physical torture and kept defying Chinese military officials by holding religious services.
Many of the prisoners who survived their time at the POW camp credited Kapaun with helping them get through it, Richardson reported.
Repeatedly put in solitary confinement for leading religious services, Richardson said Kapaun was told to not lead them anymore.
But Kapaun persisted.
“On Easter day 1951, he held an Easter service in the center of the camp,” Richardson said. “All the prisoners came — Catholic, Protestant, Jew and atheists alike. They’re all there and the Chinese had had enough.
“They took him away and they said he needed to go to the hospital.”
From those who survived, Kapaun reportedly knew his days were numbered.
“Because of the state he was in, he knew he wasn’t coming back, and the last thing he said was, ‘I’ll be praying for you guys up there,’” Richardson said, choking up slightly.
Richardson said that Kapaun’s remains were not found for about 70 years until the Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency recovered them and returned them to his hometown of Wichita, Kansas.
Prior to the ceremony Friday, Richardson quoted from the Army’s Warrior Ethos.
“I will never leave a fallen comrade,” the commander said, poignantly repeating the final line. “But in combat operations, there are instances that result in a U.S. military personnel being captured by the enemy or missing and unable to find them after the battle.”
Representing the newest memorial is an OH-13 Sioux reconnaissance helicopter flown during the Vietnam War, affixed with the tail number 63-9084 — the same tail number of an OH-13 flown by 1st Lt. Fred H. McMurray Jr. during the war that was shot down while he was doing reconnaissance of Viet Cong fighting positions.
When American soldiers reached the downed helicopter, McMurray was not inside — only his unconscious forward observer. McMurray’s aviator gear was neatly folded and stacked nearby, however, along with bootprints of American combat boots going into the woods. He was declared presumably captured on April 7, 1968. To this day, he has never returned to the United States, Richardson said.
Helping unveil the monument marker with the 1st Cavalry Division Association was Nancy Dwyer from Charleston, South Carolina, who was married to McMurray at the time of his deployment to the Vietnam War with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.
After the veil came off the monument, Dwyer and Richardson shared a tearful embrace, with Dwyer only able to muster a faint and repeated “thank you.”
Richardson has worn a bracelet with McMurray’s name on it since 1999. Moved by a trip to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D. C., for a birthday gift, Richardson said he wanted a bracelet with the name of the last American soldier reported missing prior to his birthday of April 17, 1968.
Earlier this week, Richardson unveiled other monuments, including a Jeep and an Abrams tank, in honor of troopers who fought in World War II and the Gulf War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.