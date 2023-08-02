On Saturday, an unusual thing happened live on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. After performing for a concert for a sold-out audience, country music star Craig Morgan put on his new Army dress uniform, the “pink and greens,” raised his right hand and swore the oath of enlistment into the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, administered the oath, and the 59-year-old singer/songwriter was once again a staff sergeant actively serving in our armed forces reserves with a slot to go to warrant officer school.
In fact, you can read his story in this edition of the Fort Cavazos Herald, on page eight.
A lot of people may wonder — what on earth would make a successful musician go back into the reserves, especially at his age?
Well, Morgan actually gave the answer to that on Sunday’s Fox and Friends Weekend morning show. And it was really very simple.
The Army Creed states “to never quit.”
According to his biography, Morgan spent nine and a half years on active duty in the Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 101st Airborne Division. He was certified as Airborne, Air Assault and as a rappel master. He then served another six and a half years in the Army Reserve before making it big on the country scene.
He served for a total of 17 years, and was a mere three years away from fulfilling a 20-year commitment for retirement. By walking away when he was so close to be a country star, he said he felt like he hadn’t upheld that creed to never quit.
So despite his age — and fame — his conscience wouldn’t allow him to not finish that obligation during his lifetime.
Quite frankly, this is something that can be a lesson for all of us. Whether you are civilian, military, a veteran or anything in between, such as a government employee, quitting before crossing the finish line is something that can be a burden on the mind of anyone. It truly does eat at the conscience and can sap at your will to finish anything else in life.
However, this also shows that it is never too late in your life to finish what you started. I couldn’t tell you how many stories I’ve heard of people going back in their 70s, 80s and even 90s to finish the high school degree they never got around to getting. Or a college degree they may have never finished for whatever reason, such as being drafted into the military or just running out of money to pay for their schooling.
In this case, it’s a man fulfilling an obligation he feels he owes to his nation. I think it is absolutely a patriotic thing to do, and I believe it will ease his mind later on in his life.
So have no regrets, and never quit. Age doesn’t matter — you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.
(1) comment
While I applaud this man's decision to rejoin the military, how in the world does a 59 year old qualify? According to enlistment requirements, the maximum age is 43: "You must meet these minimum requirements to join the National Guard or military reserves: Be a U.S. citizen or resident alien. Be between the ages of 17 and 42." My research shows no exceptions, even for a critical MOS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.