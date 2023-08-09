KEMPNER — Riders from all over Central Texas met in Temple for the annual Purple Heart Hero Ride through Bell County on Sunday.
Organizers from the Centex Military Order of the Purple Heart organized five different events in the area this weekend and are still tallying up donations for each.
Purple Heart Day is observed on Aug. 7 each year and is a time for Americans to remember and honor the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives.
Tracey Brown-Green, the post’s first female commander of MOPH Chapter No. 1876 was on hand when riders pulled into the Fred J. Venable VFW in Kempner about 11:30 a.m. The Hero Ride began at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple at 11 a.m. and more than 100 riders made their way through Belton, Nolanville, Killeen and Copperas Cove with the help of “road guards,” like the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders and others.
According to Green, the trip emphasized the safety of riders who participate, even some Purple Heart veterans who rode Sunday.
“Instead of just doing something on Aug. 7, we held a Purple Heart Weekend,” Green said. “Brunch and dinner last night, a 50/50 raffle, auctions and the ride today.”
Saturday’s brunch was held at the Green Memorial Hall. Later in the day, supporters made it to the Silverwings Saloon in Killeen for live music and entertainment. Sunday’s event also included a pool tournament and raffle.
“All proceeds go to the Military Order of Purple Heart in support of veterans right here in this area,” Green said.
Rodney Ford is a U.S. Army Purple Heart veteran and a member of the local chapter, too.
“We raised over $4,000 last year and I think we might outdo that figure this year,” Ford said.
Ford, by his own admission, was a troubled teen and with several family members including his grandfather and uncles who went into the military and he enlisted at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos).
“It was a family tradition,” Ford said.
He was deployed to Korea and to Iraq during his 8 1/2 years in the Army. While patrolling with a QRF (quick reaction force) team in Diyala Province, Iraq, they got a call that somebody was circling the desert nearby, acting unusual. When the team went to investigate, they fell victim to improvised explosive devices and Ford caught schrapnel in his left knee. He and others who were injured were sent to the closest triage area — three hours away. His commander didn’t make it, but Ford was shipped to Landstuhl, Germany and then back home within two weeks.
That was Sept. 24, 2008.
Today, Ford works with other vets to help them in any way possible. He serves as the seargeant at arms for the Centex chapter and is a member of the Purple Heart Riders Association.
Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the weekend’s events.
“We are so thankful for the support and the donations received from every community we serve,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.