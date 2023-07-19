KILLEEN — Minerva Trujillo remembers plenty of worry and uncertainty during her late husband Arthur’s 31 months fighting in Vietnam, but when her son was deployed multiple times to the Middle East decades later, that anxiety climbed to a new level.
“Let me tell you, I was always flipping between CNN and Fox News,” the longtime Killeen resident said. “I don’t remember how many tours he had over there in Afghanistan. He had several.
“I remember I was receiving an award — the Good Neighbor award — from Gen. B.B. Bell (former Fort Cavazos commander). We got to talking about our children and he said, ‘What do your children do?’ So I told him one of my children was in Afghanistan, flying C-130s (military transport planes).
“Gen. Bell said, ‘Oh, you know that’s going to be the workhorse of this war.’ I’ll never forget those words.
“I almost drove myself crazy watching the news on television. I didn’t do that with Arthur because I knew better. As a mother, I just couldn’t help myself. I’d see a C-130 and I’d wonder if I could see the number on the tail, to see if that’s Paul’s plane. Thank God, he came home.”
Trujillo was born in Mexico and raised in Roswell and Alamogordo, New Mexico. She spent a total of 35 years as a school teacher and administrator. She served as a Killeen school board member for 11 years, filling the seat occupied by Arthur following his death in 2010.
Her mother was Mexican and her father was from West Texas. They were married in 1945 and Minerva was born a year later. She lived in Mexico until she was nine or 10 years old.
“I remember being very young and hanging onto my mother’s skirts,” she said. “My father was back in the States and my mother was trying to get us over there.
“His parents owned a ranch across the river from my mother’s father. He went to Mexico and met my mother. My mother started proceedings right away to get us over. It took a while. I don’t really know all the history.”
Minerva graduated from Roswell High School in 1964 and headed to college. She earned a teaching degree in 1968 and also got married.
“I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “First, I wanted to be a nurse, then I decided I liked teaching all the kids in the neighborhood, so I had some wonderful people help me get into Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. That’s where somehow Arthur started writing me and asking me if I would go out with him whenever he came home (from Vietnam).
“I was dating someone from Roswell, who didn’t want me to go to school. I went to school and he ended up marrying someone else. Arthur’s mother would send him newspapers from home, and he saw the girl’s name in there and that she had married this guy. The guy was friends with his brother, and he knew that I had been dating him. So he asked his mother where I was and she told him. Then, he wrote a letter to my parents’ address in Roswell and they gave it to me. We dated when he came home on leave.
“Up until then, I had no idea about Vietnam. When you’re a stupid college kid, you don’t think about war. We had heard about some of our kids from Roswell High going over there and getting killed, but it didn’t dawn on me until we started writing back and forth that it was a real war.”
Minerva’s parents were not especially thrilled with their daughter getting involved with a GI, but a late-night visit to their house turned things around.
“When he came home from Vietnam — he was a lieutenant — he called my house one night, and he seemed very upset. He asked me if he could come over, so I checked with my parents and they were not very happy, but they let him come over. They put on a pot of coffee, and when they found out why he was so upset, I think that’s what really sold them on him. My dad, especially.
“It somehow turned out that his company he had just left was in a firefight and a lot of his men were killed. The battalion he served with in 1968 holds a reunion every year and I got to meet one of the medics at the last reunion, and I asked him if he was wounded in that battle, and he said, yes, he was.
“It’s funny how life comes around.”
Arthur spent 23 years in the U.S. Army, retiring from Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) as a lieutenant colonel. He and Minerva were married nearly 42 years.
She remembers having to “grow up” quickly after becoming a military spouse.
“You can imagine for a girl from New Mexico, who had never really been out of Roswell and Alamogordo, it was really a challenge,” Minerva said. “But not in an ‘I hate it’ kind of way, because everybody was so welcoming.
“Arthur had a lieutenant colonel who was his boss, and a major over him, and their wives were just wonderful. I’ll never forget Col. Cook and Mrs. Cook. Then, of course, I had my daughter. I couldn’t believe how cheap it was to have her. I believe it was five dollars to have her in the military hospital.
“I remember before we got married, I was doing some ironing in the dorm. Arthur was in Vietnam and I think by this time, he was in Special Forces. I had the radio on and they mentioned that a Special Forces camp had been overrun and several had been killed. That was a rude awakening for me … that this was real. I waited and waited, and his mother didn’t call or anything, so I figured he was not at that particular place. Pleiku, I think it was.
“I had to grow up very quickly from being a silly girl writing (letters to Arthur) about how good our basketball team was, to realizing this was real.”
Arthur retired from the Army sometime around 1997-99. During his career, Minerva taught school in places like Germany, Kentucky, New Mexico, (Fort) Leavenworth in Kansas and Killeen, where she also was a principal at Audie Murphy Middle School from 2004-09.
Looking back at her life, from a little girl moving from Mexico to the U.S., going to college, marrying a soldier, having a successful career in education, Minerva says things could not have gone any better.
“Yes, we went through some rough times and separations — I think for the first five years we were married, we were separated by the Army at least three of those five years. It got a little better as he made rank, but it was tough.
“I used to call him Father Ghost. I raised the kids by myself most of the time. Even when he was home, he was gone. But he could not have been a better father. He was very Catholic and had that strong faith that held us all together. Arthur also encouraged my teaching career. He encouraged me to get a job wherever we went.
“It made me grow up, but not only that, it made me grow as a person, if I may say it that way. It gave me a bigger perspective of what the world is like. Kind of opened me up to different careers, different types of people … and I think that’s why I loved teaching so much. I love KISD because you teach the world here.
“I still love it. It’s still my district.”
With her son, Paul, now retired from the U.S. Air Force, two of Minerva’s grandchildren are carrying on the family tradition of military service. One grandson is an Air Force captain while another is attending the Air Force Academy. Grandma says grandpa would be proud.
She remembers coming home from work one day when things were first heating up in the Persian Gulf and finding what she describes as a comical scene.
“I was still working for KISD and I was (also) teaching a class at CTC (Central Texas College),” the mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of two said. “I came home and I was watching FOX News. This must have been 1990-91. At that time, CNN and Fox News were covering a lot of the new war.
“Arthur is in our bedroom doing sit-ups and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He says, ‘I gotta get in shape. Send us old folks; not these young men. We old folks know how to fight a war.’
“I think the war had not started yet. I said, ‘You’re too fat to go to war. Never mind being too old; you’re too fat.’”
