KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Melvin Holliday was a hard-working, hard-playing infantryman back in the 1980s and early ‘90s, but when he found himself dodging bullets and bombs in the Persian Gulf, he decided maybe there was a better way.
“I was in (Operation) Desert Storm in 1991,” the longtime Killeen resident said. “I was in the 1st Tiger Brigade. We were attached to the 2nd Marine Division.
“There was nothing in particular that happened. It was just being over there. I was afraid for my life. Everything that distracted me over here was taken away, and God had my complete attention over there. I’ve always believed in God and known that he was the source of my life and my family’s life and all that. I just never formally accepted Christ into my life until I got there.
“I got saved by reading tracts (religious brochures). I don’t know where they came from, but I used to find those laying around on the ground. I know it sounds weird, finding tracts on the ground in the middle of the desert, but that’s what happened. Then, we got a hold of some spiritual books and I started reading those. One day I was sitting on the back of my Bradley (Fighting Vehicle) and I had my Bible. I just prayed a prayer of faith, and that was it.
“It was out of fear, but I haven’t looked back since. I’ve stumbled a couple of times in my walk, but I’ve never looked back.”
Holliday served 31 years in the Army and retired in 2012. He was born in Jackson, Tennessee, and raised from age four in Decatur, Illinois, where he graduated high school in 1977. He was a wrestler for four years in high school, a year at junior college and later in the Army.
“I went to the junior college nationals,” he said, “and in the Army, I participated in the U.S. Army Europe Greco-Roman and freestyle tournament. Took second and third place in those.”
With no solid plan for the future and some growing responsibilities to take care of, Holliday left college and eventually decided to join the service in 1981.
“I joined when I was 22,” he said. “It was just a spontaneous decision. I was doing nothing and going nowhere fast. It was nothing that I planned.
“I had quite a few friends who had joined right out of high school, but not too long after getting out of high school, I got married (in 1980). We already had two of our kids before we got married. I was working odd jobs. It seemed like everybody in the neighborhood was working at a foundry or a factory or something, and I just couldn’t see myself doing that.
“I had gotten scholarships and grants to go to junior college. I stayed for about a year and started the second year, then I dropped out of there in 1978 or ’79. One day I just said I was going to the recruiting station, take the test and join the Army.”
Basic training and infantry AIT were at Fort Benning, Georgia. Holliday remembers that time as “intense,” but his background helped him get through it with flying colors.
“I came up pretty hard-working,” he said. “My mom taught us that we had to work, so when I got there … It was probably a rude-awakening for the rest of ‘em, when it came to going through hard stuff, but for me, I had the discipline to go through it. Of course, that was back in ’81 (and) the Army was still old-school … Keeping us in some sort of discipline. I got in trouble a couple times for fighting. That was about it.”
His first duty station was Schweinfurt, Germany, where Holliday spent two years. He did not like being away from his family and he did not particularly enjoy being overseas, although he tried hard to make the best of it.
“I didn’t like being that far away from the United States — I’ve never liked being overseas,” he said. “I was over there for two years by myself. I just worked hard and did what I was told — and I played hard, also. I was a serious partyer, but who wasn’t back then in the Army? The Army was different back then.”
From Germany, Holliday was assigned to Fort Polk, Louisiana, and later to Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), where his family finally joined him in 1988 after years of separation.
“Hindsight being 20-20, that was probably the best thing because I stayed in the field all the time,” he said. “I was gone a lot. My kids didn’t ever have to travel from one place to the next, make new friends, and all those sorts of things, so I think it was a blessing that it happened that way.”
After he returned from the Middle East, Holliday was assigned to recruiting duty and headed to school in Indianapolis. He spent the rest of his career as a recruiter, including time in Killeen, Temple and San Antonio. When he was promoted to sergeant major, he was assigned to a recruiting battalion in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
So, is it true that military recruiters are sometimes less than truthful with potential recruits?
“Yeah, they lie,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s part of the job, but some recruiters just don’t have that integrity. They have a lot of pressure put on them to make the quotas, and so they do what it takes to get people in the Army.”
Holliday was 53 years old when he left the military and became a school teacher through the Troops to Teachers program. Since 2013, he has worked at DAEP (disciplinary alternative education program) in the Copperas Cove Independent School District. He enjoys the work and credits both his military experiences and lessons learned from raising his own children with helping him become successful.
“You have to like what you’re doing to stay at a challenging spot like that for so long,” he said. “I taught at the (sergeants major) academy for three years. That’s the top institution for noncommissioned officers, so a lot of the things I was taught in the teacher certification program, I had already learned.
“Also, a lot of things I learned from being a parent and raising our kids in an environment where we had high standards for them helped me out a lot.”
Holliday and his wife, Maxine, who is a nurse, have been together for 45 years and married for 43. They have four children, three grandchildren and another on the way.
Looking back at his military career, the active member of Grace Christian Center in Killeen says he would do it all over again.
“Like I say, the Army was pretty out of control back then. When you look back, I guess you could say it was fun, but I saw a lot of good people come in the Army and turn bad. There was so much alcohol. Most of my leaders were Vietnam vets and they were still just a small amount of time being out of Vietnam, so they had issues — PTSD and all that stuff.
“The Army taught me how to be around and coexist with different people. Different backgrounds; different ethnicities; and so forth. I think that’s probably what the biggest impact on me was … And how to get through hard things. Everyday things in life that people struggle with are not that much of a struggle for me, because I had structure most of my life. I stayed in the Army over half of my natural life.
“There’s two things I always say: I’ve been married over half of my natural life, and I was in the military for over half.
“I wouldn’t change anything. It provided a stable environment for my family. We didn’t have to want for anything, as far as medical and other benefits. We lived pretty good.”
