AUSTIN — Summertime in Texas means one thing:
Well, it means more than one thing, but one thing it means is, the heat is on. For those experiencing their first June, July, and August here in the great Lone Star State, something you may need to know is that having a good car windshield shade is a great idea.
Even so, you will likely, at one time or another, learn the art of driving with only two fingers on an extra-warm steering wheel. And watch out for that metal part on the seat belt. It doubles as a branding iron in the summertime.
So what to do; what to do?
Well, you could go jump in the lake over at Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir or Lake Belton, and there is also an extra-cool spot just a short drive down Interstate 35 in Austin that features a three-acre natural swimming pool filled with water that stays at a constant 68-70 degrees.
Barton Springs Pool at Zilker Park is fed by underground springs from the Edwards Aquifer in the heart of the capital city. Relax on the shaded, grassy hillside surrounding the pool, take a turn on the diving board or float around in the cool, clear water — a shock to the system when you first get in, but a welcome, refreshing escape on a scorching afternoon.
Over the years, Barton Springs has attracted people from all walks of life, from state legislators to free-spirited, topless sunbathers who still turn heads from time to time. Famed actor Robert Redford learned to swim at the pool when he was five years old while visiting family in Austin. Today, Barton Springs continues to attract a diverse crowd of people and has seen record-setting numbers of visitors nearing 800,000 in recent years.
The pool is usually open to the public daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. During this time, the floodgates on the pool’s dam are closed and Main Barton Spring fills the pool to a maximum depth of more than 18 feet. At the upper end of the pool, another dam prevents surface water from Barton Creek from entering the pool by diverting it through a tunnel under the sidewalks.
Admission to the pool is free from November through mid-March, and from mid-March to October a small fee ($1 to $8 for residents of Austin) is charged for entry after 8 a.m. Lifeguards are usually on duty except before 8 in the morning, when swimmers are cautioned to “swim at your own risk.” On Thursdays, the pool is closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for cleaning.
Bring your own floats or inner tubes, as well as a life jacket for kids or weak swimmers. The water ranges from wading depth to 18 feet in the deep end.
Coolers, ice chests and thermal bags are among items that are prohibited here, along with food, pets, smoking, glass, alcohol, frisbees, footballs and soccer balls. Drinks are permitted but must be in a resealable container with twist-top lid. Picnicking is allowed just outside the pool area.
Parking at Zilker can be an issue on weekends, so consider using the free shuttle service that runs from the One Texas Center parking garage, 505 Barton Springs Road, to the Zilker Playground/Barton Springs Spillway, a two-minute walk to the pool, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get your parking ticket validated by the shuttle driver.
For more information, go to www.austintexas.gov/department/barton-springs-pool.
Meanwhile, did anyone hear about the woman in Nolanville last week who reported seeing birds in her backyard using potholders to pull worms out of the ground? What about the two squirrels crouched in the shade of a live oak tree at Long Branch Park in Killeen, pouring blue Gatorade on each other?
Stay cool, y’all.
