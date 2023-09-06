Wow, it’s already September. How did the year go by so fast?
Unfortunately, it’s still seems like summer, regardless if it’s technically fall. When the heat every day for the foreseeable future is in the triple digits, it really makes you start dreaming that a winter wonderland will drop in soon.
Just no Winter Storm Uri again, if you please. I’d like to keep my toes, thank you very much.
But as long as it’s still hotter than Hades — you know, the kind of heat where sitting next to a burning barbecue pit feels like you’re next to an air conditioner — we should probably keep in mind the important things in life, such as avoiding little things like heat stroke.
That would rather suck, if you ask me. Heck, I’ve already come close to heat exhaustion once this despicable summer, so I’d rather not let it go any further. I have principles, you know.
Not that the weather cares what I think — God and Mother Nature have minds of their own, so I’m pretty sure they’ll keep on doing what they’re doing without my input.
So, back to an Army (and every other branch of service) maxim — hydration, hydration, hydration. Drink water. And more water. I swear I feel like a fish most days.
It’s terrible. It cuts into my beer-drinking time.
But seriously, with another week at least of triple-digit heat, ensuring you drink enough water is a necessary survival tactic.
I know what you’re thinking — enough with the lectures already, Sarge. Cue the eye rolls. Regardless, it’s still an important topic to focus on, especially since summer just doesn’t want to go away this year.
One of the most deadly issues that can be caused by failing to drink enough water is heat stroke. Symptoms include a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103° Fahrenheit, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency, so call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. According to the Centers for Disease Control, delay in treatment can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use a fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s.
A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do not give fluids.
Other heat-related issues include heat exhaustion and heat cramps. Although not as deadly as heat stroke, neither are a walk in the park.
Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke. Symptoms include painful muscle cramps and spasms, usually in legs and abdomen, and heavy sweating.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache and fainting,
Stay cool, and keep ahead of heat-related illnesses. Your life could very well depend on it.
