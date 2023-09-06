LAKE BUCHANAN — Climb aboard a Vanishing Texas Cruises boat tour of Lake Buchanan and the Colorado River and keep an eye out for nesting bald eagles, cascading waterfalls, towering limestone cliffs and more as summer heads toward fall, the perfect time to get out and explore some of what Mother Nature has to offer.
Located near Burnet, 50 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, Vanishing Texas Cruises has been operating since 1981 and entertained more than 500,000 guests over the years. Along with a selection of different guided tour options, single or tandem kayak rental is available, along with canoes, for paddling out to Garrett Island and exploring Beaver Creek. Sightings of hawks, ducks, white egrets, blue herons and osprey are common for kayakers.
The big attraction, though, is a ride aboard the Texas Eagle II, described as a custom tour boat with a capacity of 149 passengers. The boat features a covered, open-air deck for scenery watching, and an enclosed lower deck with large picture windows, air conditioning, heating and restrooms.
Lakes all around are suffering from drought conditions, and during such times the Lake Cruise is recommended, since the river area is not accessible to boats due to low water levels. According to the website, Lake Buchanan right now is just under 52% full.
Other cruises available under normal conditions include:
Scenic Wilderness Cruise: Popular for more than four decades, this excursion features an 18-mile ride across the lake to the mouth of the Colorado River. Regional and migrating birds may be seen, along with waterfalls and native Texas wildlife as guides narrate during the two to three hour trip. This cruise is offered twice on Saturdays and once on Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and on Wednesdays during the winter.
From the middle of November through February, the American bald eagle makes its return to the lake, and the Ultimate Eagle and Birding Cruise takes guests on a three to four hour expedition.
A Sunset Cruise is similar to the Scenic Wilderness Cruise but sets sail around 6 p.m. and lasts about two hours and includes excellent photo opportunities. Private charter trips are also offered for special events, such as weddings, rehearsal dinners or parties.
For more information on cruise schedules and availability, go to www.vtrc.com.
On the way back home, consider a stop at Reverend Jim’s Dam Pub, billed as “one of the best pubs on Buchanan Dam,” where the burgers are fresh, the beer is cold, and the views from indoor and outdoor seating are outstanding.
Big appetites might consider the one-pound burger basket, which comes with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and seasoned fries or chips. Enough food here to share with a friend. The highly popular half-pound burger basket offers the same condiment options, along with blue cheese, bacon or mushrooms.
The shrimp basket has six large, breaded crustaceans, fries or chips, cocktail or tartar sauce. Try a grilled chicken sandwich basket served on a jalapeño cheese bun with lettuce, tomato, fries or chips. You can get three crispy chicken strips with fries or chips and ranch, honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
In the mood for just a snack? How about a half-pound of fried mushrooms with ranch dressing, some jalapeño poppers or onion rings, French fries or fried potato chips.
A few miles away in Burnet, Mama’s Home Cooking has a variety of outstanding comfort food, including such things as chicken fried steak, chicken fried chicken, pork chop, catfish, ribeye steak, mac ‘n cheese, stewed okra, fried okra, creamed corn, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, pinto beans, cabbage, BLT, patty melt, veggie burger, whiskey pecan pie, buttermilk pie, chocolate Texas sheet cake, blueberry pie, apple pie, root beer float, peach cobbler, blackberry cobbler, bread pudding, peanut butter pie, soft drinks, cocktails, beer and wine.
