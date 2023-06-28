PALESTINE — Take a ride aboard a vintage, 1920s-era choo-choo train this weekend through the Piney Woods of East Texas and get a taste of what was once the preferred mode of transportation all across the United States.
The historic Texas State Railroad operates a four-hour long, 50 mile round trip excursion between the cities of Palestine and Rusk, located about 160 miles northeast of Killeen-Fort Cavazos. A variety of different trips are available, including the Piney Woods Express Diesel, Piney Woods Express Steam, Dogwood Lunch Train, Wine in the Pines, Pints in the Pines and Piney Woods Evening Dinner Train.
The Texas State Railroad dates back to construction of a state prison in Rusk in the late 1800s. The new prison was designed to include manufacturing facilities for inmates to work during their incarceration, and a railroad became necessary to transport materials and finished products. The railroad eventually grew to include freight and passenger service, but it proved unprofitable and by 1972 the state Legislature turned it over to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to create a state park.
In September 2007, railroad operations were leased to American Heritage Railways, which also operates the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
The trip from Palestine to Rusk and back carries passengers across 24 bridges spanning various creeks through a portion of the famed Piney Woods, which includes 54,400 square miles of towering pine trees, hickory and oak across eastern Texas, southern Arkansas, western Louisiana and southeastern Oklahoma. There are more than 100 bird species, such as the endangered Red-cockaded Woodpecker, one of eight kinds of woodpeckers that inhabit East Texas, and the bald eagle. Squirrels, rabbits and deer are often seen hurrying through the brush as the train passes.
The Texas State Railroad has been seen in more than 30 films, TV productions and/or documentaries shot on location during the past 40 years.
Trips last about an hour-and-a-half for the first leg, followed by an hour-long lunch and shopping break, then an hour-and-a-half return trip to the departure depot. Most cars have restrooms and there is a concession car with snacks, ice cream, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase. All seats have views of the Piney Woods, with narration and music to highlight the trip.
Available accommodations include: Caboose, Presidential Car 1511, Presidential Car 42, Observation Dome, First Class, Open-Air Coach. ADA Compliant Coach is also available but must be booked directly through the reservations desk.
The Caboose ride is for one party of eight or fewer and features oversized seats and cupola seating for a birds-eye view outside, along with private outdoor viewing platforms. A valet pours a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling cider and serves fresh appetizers. Non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price, and alcoholic drinks are available for purchase.
Presidential Car 42 features assigned, family-friendly seating on comfortable couches with table service and large picture windows. This car is temperature controlled and has a restroom. A complimentary champagne or sparkling cider toast is offered, along with appetizers. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available.
The Sky High Observation Dome car seats up to 70 people with booth-style seating and tables, while First Class has upholstered benches or chairs at table tops for four. Light snacks and a bottle of water are included.
Outside food and drink are not allowed. Firearms are not allowed, and neither are pets. Service animals as defined by the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act Title II and Title III are allowed.
For more information and tickets, go to texasstaterailroad.net
There are a number of other scenic train rides located in various parts of the state, as well, including Austin, Cedar Park and Grapevine. For information on those trips, go to trip101.com/article/scenic-train-rides-in-texas.
All aboard!
