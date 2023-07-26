All I could think was I had less than 60 sixty days left in country. I had not yet seen my son, and this little ba****d was trying to kill me! It is funny what goes through your mind in the middle of a gun fight.
It always amazed me how fast a routine mission could go terribly wrong at the worst time. CW2 (chief warrant officer 2) D and I were assigned to fly to Da Nang and pick up four passengers at China Beach who had somehow missed the morning courier flight. We were to get there ASAP and bring them down to the 23rd Infantry Division Headquarters helipad at Chu Lai. This mission was like a pick-up game of basketball. The mission was given to our unit in the middle of the day. We had to make up an ad hoc crew from pilots and crew members who happened to be in the company area at the time. The UH-1 (Huey helicopter) we were to fly was just out of a major maintenance inspection and was test flown that morning. The crew chief was battling a cold and the door gunner was brand new to our unit and Vietnam. CW2 D and I were both aircraft commanders so we split the time. I logged AC time going north to Da Nang. He logged AC time coming south back to Chu Lai. His leg of the flight turned out to be a lot more exciting than mine.
After a quick preflight of the Huey, we all pitched in and mounted the M-60 machine guns onto their pedestal mounts, attached the ammunition feeding chutes and connected linked belts of 500 rounds of 7.62 mm ammo to each gun’s receiver plate. We cranked up the aircraft, slid out of the revetment, hot refueled and took off to the south to the free fire zone to test fire the machine guns for proper functioning. After successfully checking our weapons, we turned north and flew up the beach toward Da Nang. A Navy battleship was anchored about one-half off Da Nang’s coast. We flew directly over the top of this dreadnought from end-to-end in case they fired their big guns inland in support of the Army or Marine units operating in and around Da Nang. Battleship cannons provide devastating fire from miles away.
When we arrived at China Beach our passengers could not be found. We were told that they had boarded another helicopter that was headed for Chu Lai. This kind of confusion was not uncommon in Vietnam. We waited one hour and headed back to Ky Ha via Highway 1. About twenty miles south of Da Nang, we got a radio call on “guard” frequency from an Army battalion commander on LZ West which was only four or five miles west of Highway 1. He was requesting attack helicopter support and troop insertion support of LZ Siberia, which was a U.S. Army outpost approximately one mile west of LZ West. It seemed that LZ Siberia was in danger of being overrun by a company sized Viet Cong force. Oddly, this attack was taking place in the middle of a sunny afternoon. The VC rarely attacked in broad daylight uphill.
CW2 D turned toward LZ West pushed the nose over to 100 knots as I busied myself with the radio call to our operations requesting gunship support ASAP in the vicinity of LZ Siberia. Hopefully, our sister unit B Company “Warlords” had someone available on standby. Turns out they did not. The voice on the radio from LZ West said he would have six riflemen with all the ammunition they could carry waiting for us on the landing pad on LA West. He also explained that there was a helipad on the south side of LZ Siberia that was “sort of” away from the main attack. “Sort of” was not much comfort when bullets were flying in close formation. It always amazed me how quickly a milk run mission could change into something dangerous without warning. Such was the life of almost every helicopter crew in Vietnam, I learned later.
Six or seven minutes later, we made the first approach into LZ West to pick up a short squad of infantry riflemen. CW2 D said he knew where the LZ Siberia helipad was located. We loaded the riflemen. Our crew chief gave them a quick briefing on how to get off the aircraft quickly on LZ Siberia. He assured them they would only have about 20 or 30 seconds to un-a** the helicopter before we pulled pitch and got out of there. I was still on the radio hollering for gunships and tried to watch the loading process of troops in the back of the Huey. CW2 D briefed the gunner and crew chief about rules of engagement with the enemy so close to friendly forces. We told them to shoot only if they were absolutely sure it was a VC or NVA soldier with a weapon. Surprisingly enough with soldiers scurrying across the ground between cover points and running toward each other, it is real hard to tell who is who from the air.
CW2 D dove off the West helipad balls to the wall toward Siberia. We descended into the little saddle between the two landing zones and popped up in a decelerating flare maneuver right onto the LZ Siberia helipad. This was some great flying by Mr. D. I was duly impressed with his skill. Here is where the first of the most exciting 20 seconds of our lives took place. No sooner had we touched down on Siberia’s helipad when a VC soldier popped out of a “spider hole” about 100 yards away and began spraying us with automatic weapons fire. He was shooting uphill, which is a little different than shooting across flat ground. Luckily, he did not seem to know this. They say you cannot see the bullet that kills you, and fortunately I could see these rounds going high past our doors and over the Plexiglas panel over our heads. At least, I think I could see them. Unfortunately, this little ba****d was directly in front of our windshield, and once on the helipad, our crew chief and door gunners could not bring our M-60 machine guns to bear on his position. The machine guns have static stops that prevent someone from shooting into their own cockpit. They will only go so far forward before hitting the static stop. It took about 20 seconds max for our riflemen to jump off our cargo platform and run for cover.
As soon as we took off from Siberia, CW2 D turned the helicopter hard left to avoid mass small arms fire from the main attack. This also allowed our crew chief sitting on the right side of our helicopter the chance to engage the VC who was shooting at us while we were on Siberia’s helipad. However, the VC was no longer visible. Apparently, he pulled a grass and dirt camouflage cover over his head as soon as we took off and we could no longer see his position. We learned later that he must have reengaged our aircraft as we went over, because we had several holes in our skids and tail boom when we got back to our heliport that afternoon.
As I remember it, we made three such flights into LZ Siberia from LZ West to bring more American soldiers into the fight and that little ba****d VC shot at us on the helipad each time. Miraculously, he never hit our Huey anywhere in the front or any crew member or any infantryman we delivered to Siberia that afternoon. He definitely had to be the worst shot in the VC Army.
Whoever wrote our award citations only recorded two such insertions. To tell you the truth, I cannot remember exactly, and whether it was two or three does not matter. It was more excitement, chaos and terror than I ever needed. Most of this time I was on the radio calling for gunship support and MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) aircraft to join the fight on LZ Siberia.
The added firepower we delivered to LZ Siberia, along with some strategically placed Claymore mines, turned the tide of battle in favor of our friendly forces. As we were leaving, two AH-1G Cobra gunships showed up on station. The enemy force broke contact and slithered back into the jungle to fight another day. A MEDEVAC Huey showed up to extract the wounded from Siberia. We flew back to Key Ha heliport pretty much in silence. Proud of what we had accomplished, scared at what could have happened, and happy to be alive and in one piece. The aircraft had a few holes. I think the A Company maintenance team replaced the skid tubes that night; the sheet metal shop patched the tail boom; the helicopter was given a thorough inspection by the maintenance folks; and I believe it flew again the next morning. I did not fly the next day. I was too busy washing my flight suit. It smelled terrible.
Epilogue: This mission took place on April 30, 1970. CW2 D’s real name is Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rick Diamond. He is my hero to this day. A great aircraft commander with amazing flying skills, cool under fire, and a great decision maker. I would fly with him again today or any day. I ran into him years later in a hotel lobby in Mesa, Arizona, about 1994. We were both visiting the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant on Army business. We only had time to say hello. I have not seen or heard from him since. Hopefully, he will show up at the 2024 VHPA Reunion in Louisville, Kentucky. I plan to be there.
