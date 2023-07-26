On Friday, we lost a national treasure with the death of Tony Bennett, a man with a truly remarkable life and career. A prolific songwriter, singer and entertainer, Bennett collaborated with many other artists, such as Lady Gaga, and is in the Guiness Book of World Records as the oldest person to release an album of new material at the age of 95.
Pretty much everyone knows at least one of his songs, probably quite a few. Songs like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Lady is a Tramp” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” have entertained us since World War II.
And it was WWII that would kick off his decades-long career.
Bennett was 15 when the war started. When he turned 18 in 1944, he received his draft notice and entered the Army as an infantryman.
After training, he was shipped to Le Havre, France, as a replacement troop for units that suffered heavy casualties fighting the Germans in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge. He served with G Company, 7th Army, 63rd Infantry Division.
In his autobiography, he recalled his batch being awakened at 4 a.m. by none other than Gen. George S. Patton himself, shouting: “Now listen up! Forget your mothers and everything else you’ve ever known! You’re going up to the line.”
Bennett also wrote that the war made him realize he opposed war and that “Although I understand why this war was fought, it was a terrifying, demoralizing experience for me ... life can never be the same once you’ve been through combat.”
His first night on the line, Bennett was nearly killed by German artillery fire. He wrote that “it’s a joke that they make ‘horror’ movies about things like Dracula and Godzilla, and they make ‘adventure’ movies about war. War is far more horrifying than anything anyone could dream up.”
After months of fighting the Germans town by town, Bennett had the opportunity to see Bob Hope perform at a USO show. It would spark his desire to go into show business.
The horrors of war were not done, however. The last official mission of his regiment was the liberation of a concentration camp near the town of Landsberg, 30 miles south of the Dachau Concentration Camp, something that would stay in his mind for the rest of his life.
After Germany surrendered, Bennett remained as part of the occupation force.
He was transferred to Special Services to entertain the Allied troops who had to stay behind.
He left service as a private first class and went on to study singing and performing on stage.
Bob Hope happened to see one of his performances, and the rest was history.
To Bennett, we offer a slow salute to a veteran who has entertained us for more than 70 years.
We’ll see you on Fiddler’s Green.
