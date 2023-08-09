JOHNSON CITY — Saddle up and get ready for some wild and wooly cowboy and cowgirl action next week at the 92nd annual Blanco County Fair and Rodeo over in Johnson City, birthplace of President Lyndon B. Johnson and home of the Hill Country Cupboard diner and the “World’s Best Chicken Fried Steak (Nearly 3 Dozen Sold!”).
Scheduled for Aug. 17 to 19, the rodeo includes a full lineup of events and attractions including bull riding, bareback bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, goat roping, a washer pitching contest, 42 domino tournament, live music, barbecue and more.
Activities kick off Aug. 17 with a youth rodeo and Blanco County team roping. On Friday, the full Lester Meier Rodeo Company rodeo gets underway at 8 p.m., followed by a dance from 9 to 11:30.
The big day is Saturday with a full slate of attractions:
10 a.m. Big Street Parade, downtown Johnson City
12:30 p.m. Books Open Washer Pitching
1 p.m. Washer Pitching Contest
1:30 p.m. Books open for 42 Domino Tournament
2 p.m. 42 Domino Tournament
7 p.m. Queen’s Coronation
8 p.m. Rodeo by Lester Meier Rodeo Company
9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Rodeo dance
According to the Texas State Historical Association, rodeo traces its roots to the cattle industry in the American West and goes back as far as the 16th century Spanish conquistadors and Spanish-Mexican settlers. By the 1800s, the American cowboy era was underway, and a blending of cultures led to wild west shows where cowboys showed off their roping and riding skills.
The first wild west show is credited to William F. Cody (Buffalo Bill) on the Fourth of July 1882 in North Platte, Nebraska. By the 1890s, rodeo had become a spectator event and an annual event in many places.
To reach Johnson City, head west on I-14 to Lampasas and go about 60 miles south on U.S. Highway 281. For more information on the rodeo, including ticket prices, go to www.bcfra.org.
Along with the annual rodeo show, one of the big year-round attractions at Johnson City is Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which includes the restored boyhood home of the man known as LBJ, the controversial 36th president of the United States (1963-69) who is often associated with civil rights legislation and the Vietnam War.
Self-guided driving tours of LBJ Ranch, including the family cemetery where LBJ is buried and the ranch house known as the Texas White House, begin at the Visitors Center, where guests can find presidential memorabilia and short films on LBJ and the park. LBJ lived in his boyhood home from age five until his high school graduation in 1924. It is still furnished in the style of the early to mid-1920s, depicting a rural Texas lifestyle from 75 years ago.
The Johnson family — including his parents, Sam Ealy Johnson Jr. and Rebekah Baines Johnson; sisters, Rebekah, Josefa, Lucia; and brother, Sam Houston Johnson — moved to Johnson City from a farm near Stonewall, a distance of about fourteen miles, in September 1913, two weeks after LBJ’s fifth birthday. It remained their home for most of the next 24 years.
Be sure and leave enough time before the trip home to stop by Hill Country Cupboard on Highway 281, where the service is friendly and the comfort food never stops.
Aside from the aforementioned world-famous chicken fried steak, the all-day breakfast menu here includes things like pancakes, biscuits and gravy, omelets, Texican style, Cupboard Kid and the Blue Plate special, along with country fried chicken and pork chops, steaks, Swiss steak, hamburger steak, Texas grilled cheese, catfish, fried green tomatoes, fried mushrooms, fried zucchini and yellow squash, onion rings, chicken ranch nachos, tortilla soup, Texas toast, green beans, fried okra, black-eyed peas, country fried potatoes, mashed potatoes, seasoned rice, baked goods, wine, brews and spirits and a lot more.
Have an excellent weekend.
(1) comment
“If ever there were a completely gratuitous abuse of animals, and often
baby animals at that, all done for the sheer thrill and bravado of it,
it is rodeo.” (--Matthew Scully, in his 2002 book DOMINION. Scully
is a former speech writer for former Pres. George W. Bush.)
"Do I think it hurts the calf? Sure I do. I'm not stupid." (--Keith
Martin, chair of the board, PRCA. In the 2/6/2000 San Antonio Express
News, "Choosing Champions," by reporter Elizabeth Allen)
"Yeah, I accidentally killed and injured lots of calves when I was
learning. I mean, I plain roped their heads off." (--a PRCA calf
roper, "The mud, the blood & the poop," by PRCA reporter Gavin Ehringer,
Colorado Springs Independent, August 19, 2004)
“The single worst thing you can do to an animal emotionally is to make
it feel afraid. Fear is so bad for animals I think it’s worse than
pain.” (--Dr. Temple Grandin, world-renowned animal behaviorist)
