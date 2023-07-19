Boot-scootin’, two-steppin’, line dance, square dance, waltz — whichever tickles your fancy, there are plenty of places in and around Central Texas to get a country groove on and take your partner on a spin around the ol’ dance floor.
Historic dance halls are all across the Lone Star State and some of the finest are within easy reach of the Killeen area, including Tom Sefcik Hall in Temple, just east of Fort Cavazos. Located at 800 Seaton Road in Temple, Sefcik Hall (pronounced Chefchick) was built by Tom Sefcik in 1923.
Featuring a solid oak dance floor upstairs, Sefcik Hall is open from 6 to 11:45 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays.
A little over 100 miles south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos at New Braunfels is Gruene Hall, built in 1878 and billed as the state’s oldest continually operating dance hall. Not much has changed over the years here, as the 6,000-square-foot building still has the original layout that includes a high pitched tin roof and open air sides, with a bar in front, small lighted stage in back and huge outdoor garden and seating area. Among the notables who have performed at Gruene Hall are Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Jerry Jeff Walker, LeAnn Rimes and Gregg Allman.
While you’re in the area, grab a bite at Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar that boasts former guests including actors John Travolta and Robert Duvall, musicians George Strait and Robert Earl Keen, former Texas governors Rick Perry and Ann Richards, legendary University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, among others.
Next up is Luckenbach, an unincorporated community and tourist attraction near the Hill County town of Fredericksburg. Known as a “Texas music mecca,” the town was first established as a trading post in 1849 and now consists of little more than a post office, general store and, of course, the dance hall. Go to www.luckenbachtexas.com to find a schedule of concerts and dances.
Down in Austin, the Broken Spoke is one of the most well known spots in town. According to a Texas Historical Marker dedicated earlier this year:
“In 1964, Austin native James M. White (1939-2021) opened a new dance hall and restaurant south of the city limits at a former lumberyard on South Lamar. It was designed in the style of a traditional honky tonk, and patrons danced to jukebox records and live bands on weekends. The Broken Spoke was so popular that White enlarged the facility with a dance hall and stage. White hired local bands from all over the Austin area and soon, country music legends like Bob Wills, Ernest Tubb, Tex Ritter, and Kitty Wells played here. Performances by continuing generations of musicians and appearances in movies, songs, music videos, and travel articles helped to make the Broken Spoke a cultural treasure.”
Located at 3201 S. Lamar Boulevard, the Broken Spoke offers dance lessons from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the dance hall open beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is also live music in the restaurant area from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Other joints around the state include Schroeder Hall in Goliad, a town of around 1,600 in south Texas known for the 1836 Goliad massacre during the Texas Revolution. Regular business hours are Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight “or so … definitely by 2 a.m.”
Sixty-five miles south of the Fort Cavazos area is 7,000-square-foot Coupland Dance Hall and bar, a facility that once housed a drug store, hardware store, grocery store and the “Coupland World Globe News” newspaper. This building has been used as a set for movies, including “Lonesome Dove,” and also as a backdrop for music videos. Live music and dances are held every weekend. The Coupland Inn Restaurant serves barbecue, and the dance hall bar offers tacos, queso and other items.
Those are only a handful of the state’s historic honky tonks, so shine up those Justins this weekend and head out for a night of boot-scootin boogie.
