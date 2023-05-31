Julie Armentabueno has been on both sides of the gate as a member of the U.S. Army and as the wife of an active duty soldier.
Both roles provide their own unique set of challenges, but being in uniform herself for seven years gives her a helpful perspective when it comes to supporting a soldier and living the military family lifestyle.
“I’ve never been a spouse outside of being a soldier’s spouse, but I think … When I talk to friends of mine, I think I understand the military life a little bit easier,” the mother of two boys who lives in post housing on Fort Cavazos said. “I get the work schedule, and I get the time away. It doesn’t get any easier to handle, but I think understanding it is easier.
“I hear people complain about how their husband or their wife’s phone is constantly going off. Army life doesn’t turn off just because you’re at home.”
Julie, who joined the Army in 2010 before getting out and assuming full time military wife and mother duties five years ago, was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah, and graduated from high school 180 miles south in Cedar City in 2004. She worked as a nanny for a few years and went to culinary arts school, then was a pastry chef for a couple of years and then decided to enlist in the military when she was 24 years old.
“My dad died when I was seven. He was in the military (National Guard), and when I turned around 19, I just started feeling the need to connect with him,” she said. “When I was a nanny, I would watch this kid with his dad, and he didn’t really appreciate his dad. I think that really affected me because I didn’t have my dad. I decided that I needed to find something that was just mine (and) that would be mine with him, if that makes sense.
“I actually joined through the National Guard. They had a program that is called Active First. You do three years of active duty and then go back to the National Guard to finish out your contract. But when I was on active duty, I decided to reenlist and stay active.”
Basic training was at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Julie says boot camp was mostly a breeze. It had its moments, of course, but overall, her introduction to the Army was a positive experience.
“I really didn’t think it was that bad,” she said. “I thought it was kind of fun … Well, maybe not fun, but I think I expected it to be a whole lot more challenging. I don’t know if it was because when I went things were a little bit easier for people. But I also think because I was a runner (and) always did physical things, it wasn’t like I was doing something really new.
“Marching was hard. Wearing all that weight on you, rucksacks, your vest, all those things. Other than that, it wasn’t bad.”
Next, she headed to Fort Eustis, Virginia, for advanced individual training and training as a Blackhawk helicopter mechanic and crew chief. She had never done mechanic work before, but found out she was good at it and enjoyed it.
“I loved it,” she said. “I loved every bit of it.”
Julie’s first duty station was in Germany, and that is where she met a fellow soldier who would become her husband.
“We met four or five months after I got there. We didn’t start actually dating until the end of 2012,” she said.
“We got married in March of 2015 in Colorado Springs, when I was stationed there. I left Germany first and he stayed there for another year after I left. Then he went to Washington State. I was in Colorado, and we got married on a weekend, then he went back to Washington (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) and I stayed in Colorado for another seven months.
“It was 100% difficult, but I think because a good portion of our time together we spent apart anyway, so it was kind of our norm. The Army has a Married Army Couples Program, where within 18 months of getting married, they will try and put you together or within a certain distance. So I think it was seven months after we got married that I went to Washington.”
Now, the couple and their two sons have been in Central Texas for nearly three years and Julie says she was not exactly thrilled to be here in the beginning, but she has learned to love her new home.
“I was pretty bummed to come here and, surprisingly, we fell in love with this area,” she said. “We have developed a really good community, not just within the military but we also found a church home and that’s really big for me.
“We love to do pretty much anything outside. It can be really hot in Texas, and I didn’t think I would like the heat, but I really don’t mind the heat so much. We do a lot of things in the water. Our kids are really active playing baseball and soccer. They’re really big into sports. We do a lot of outdoor hiking and biking. We go to a lot of local sporting events, taking our kids to different games. I’m from Utah and so I would prefer a lot of seasons, but it’s been fun.”
When she looks back at her time in the military and her decision to serve in uniform, Julie says she has no regrets whatsoever:
“I think it was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. One, I met my husband and had my little boys. I wouldn’t say I actually found the connection I was looking for with my dad, but I found that I was capable of more than I thought. I learned that I was stronger than I thought I was. I’ve also always been pretty adventurous, so that really helped out.
“I went to school for many things, and as I’m currently prepping myself to go back to school, I’ve realized that I’ve done a lot of different things and taken a lot of different classes to try and figure out what my purpose was.
“I still think about that. I think a lot of things I do and a lot of things that have happened in my life always go back to what my life would be like if my dad was here. No one wants to lose a dad, but I think all of that shaped who I became.”
