KEMPNER — Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Norman Best got kicked out of high school for bad behavior and eventually found himself in front of a judge, who told him he had two choices: Put on a military uniform or a set of prison stripes.
“I was always in trouble,” said Best, an 80-year-old Kempner resident who once lived in Copperas Cove for 14 years. “At the end of that year (10th grade), they told me not to come back. I got in trouble with the law, and the judge told me I could either join the Army or go to jail. I tried to join but I couldn’t pass the physical, then I got my draft notice.”
That was 1961, and young Best continued his errant ways even after joining the military.
“I was always in trouble in the Army, too,” he said. “I was getting Article 15s; getting restricted to barracks; money taken away from me. I didn’t straighten up until I got married.”
Best was born and raised in the Youngstown, Ohio, area, and wound up spending 22 years in a military uniform before he retired. He married wife, Barbara, in December 1963 after meeting her on a blind date while he was home from Germany on leave, before reporting to his next duty station at Fort Lewis, Washington.
Barbara tells the story:
“A girl who was a friend of mine, and a neighbor across the street, had been writing to him, and they were going to go on a date, but Norman didn’t have a vehicle. So, his cousin, Jimmy, would drive but Jimmy needed a date. So she asked me if I would do her a favor and be Jimmy’s date.
“I walked across the street to meet my blind date, and I saw Norman. I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness.’ He was wearing his Class A khakis, and I thought he looked so handsome. We went out and his cousin and I didn’t click at all. It was not a good night, as far as that went, but we stopped at a gas station and Jimmy got out to get the gas or pay for it or whatever, and my girlfriend went in to go to the bathroom, and I gave (Norman) my phone number. He called me the next day.”
Within two weeks, Norman had asked Barbara to marry him. She accepted and after the wedding in Ohio, the newlyweds reported back to Fort Lewis, beginning a two-decades journey that included two stays at Fort Lewis; Fort Lee, Virginia.; two stops at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos); two times in Germany; twice in Alaska; and a 1968-69 tour in Vietnam, where he served in communications with an infantry unit.
Asked about his experiences in Vietnam, Norman got quiet and shook his head.
“I don’t talk about it at all,” he said. “You wouldn’t believe the things I saw over there. I lived in a hole (sandbagged bunkers) for 13 months. I made 12 moves in ‘Nam — always moving. I was in base camp four times — when I got in-country, when I left to go out in the field, when I came back for R and R, and when I left country. I was in ‘Nam six months before I got a shower. We used to bathe in the river. When I came out of the boonies, I went to Chu Lai to catch a plane and I saw those son-of-a-bitches had beds, sheets, NCO (noncommissioned officer) Club … and drawing combat pay, just like me. They had barbecues on the South China Sea! You talk about pissed off.
“I was there during the Tet offensive — from February ’68 to March ’69. I done some terrible things and I seen some terrible things. I still have nightmares …. Well, not so much anymore. I take a pill that kind of stops my nightmares. I still get flashbacks.”
One thing he will talk about is a drinking habit that escalated after Vietnam. He and Barbara have been married nearly 60 years now and have four children, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren “and counting,” but at one point, their marriage was all but over.
“When I came back from ‘Nam, I started drinking heavy,” Norman said. “I mean, heavy. I was drunk 24/7.”
Barbara interjected: “No, he wasn’t. But he drank every day, and I didn’t like it — I didn’t like him. I didn’t like who he was when he drank like that.”
It was during the holiday season around 1997-98 that things came to a head.
“I told him he had to leave,” Barbara said. “My youngest son was home from college on Christmas break. He went to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. He and I were decorating the Christmas tree, and Norman was sitting there with his bourbon and Coke, like always, making snide remarks and stuff. I had told him years before, ‘You know, everybody has their limits, and I’m going to reach my limit one day.’
“That was the day.
“I told him, ‘You need to go. Go live with your mom — his dad had passed away — and take care of her.’ He didn’t think I was serious, but he left. He was up there for a couple weeks. He tried to call me. We had an answering machine, and I wouldn’t pick up. I could hear him saying, ‘Barbara, please, talk to me.’
“One time, I talked to him or I called him, and I told him I would send his stuff to him a little at a time. I couldn’t afford to pack everything up all at once and send it. I think he realized then that I was serious. I think it was the day after that, I came home from work one day and I saw his vehicle in the driveway. My heart sunk. I didn’t want him here. I came in and he was in the bathtub. I went in the kitchen and I thought, ‘This is unreal. What am I going to do?’ He got out of the tub and dressed and came out here, and he asked me what he needed to do to stay.
“I wanted to tell him I didn’t want him there anymore, but I thought, ‘You know, he’s probably driven pretty much straight through.’ So I knew he was tired and I didn’t want to turn him out, and another thing I thought of was, ‘What if I am his only link to salvation?’ He said, ‘I’ll quit drinking. I promise you I’ll quit.’
“I said, ‘No, you won’t.’ He had never kept his word to me about anything. But because of those two thoughts in my head, I told him, OK, you can stay. He said he’d go to church with me; he’d go to Sunday school. We had a terrific pastor at the time. The perfect pastor, I believe, for him. Charles Gibson was his name. He is a few years older than we are, and his father was a pastor, and he was a typical pastor’s kid. He knew all the right things to say, but he was terrible. He drank and drank and drank, and he almost lost his marriage because of it.
“I think because of what Pastor Gibson went through himself, Norman knew he could relate. He wasn’t just some goody person up there talking about something he didn’t really understand. It wasn’t all that long — maybe about a year — Norman accepted Christ and was baptized. For two years, us both having a close relationship with God, with Christ, our marriage was practically ideal. It was so wonderful. Then, it started drifting some. It was different. I didn’t understand because things just were not the same. Then I found out later, he really was drinking. He was hiding it from me.
“But he is saved, and I’m so thankful for that.”
One thing Norman cannot be accused of is being lazy. After he retired, he took classes during the week at Central Texas College, then drove to San Antonio to work weekends with his brother putting aluminum siding on houses.
“I was getting $400 a month retirement from the Army, and I had six mouths to feed,” he said. “I was going to college Monday through Thursday, and my last class was Thursday night at 10 o’clock. Then I would drive to San Antonio (and) work 12 hours Friday, 12 hours Saturday, 12 hours Sunday, then come back to be ready for class again on Monday. I did that for almost two years. Then, I went to work as a corrections officer for TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) while I went to school.”
Norman, who earned his GED in the Army, got an associate degree in general studies, worked four or five years at TDCJ (Barbara also worked for a time as a corrections officer), then worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, as an installer for the phone company, a diesel mechanic for Trailways bus company in Killeen, reupholstered furniture, and co-owned Best Pipe and Welding Supply in Copperas Cove with Barbara for 15 years.
“He gets bored with things,” Barbara said, smiling.
Today, Norman enjoys the occasional cold beer after working out in his yard, but he is a changed man. He and Barbara like to travel when they can, play a little slot machines at casinos and friendly card games with friends, and Norman has his prized 1923 Model T and 1930 Model A out in the garage that he likes to tinker with, and he likes to fish for bass in the Lampasas River. Barbara, meanwhile, is more into things like crochet, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
“We had no idea when we got married how opposite we were from one another,” Barbara said. “We didn’t know each other. He’s an outdoors person (and) I’m an indoors person. He loves to camp, hunt, fish … I can’t stand the smell of fish. I don’t eat anything out of the water, but I will cook it for him. I don’t like to hunt; I don’t like to camp. Total opposites. I went on some camping trips, and I tried to have a good time, but it’s just not my cup of tea.”
Looking back at his time in the military service, Norman says the memories are mostly not fond ones. When he went on R and R halfway through his tour in Vietnam, he and Barbara spent some time together in Hawaii and Norman nearly went AWOL.
“I wasn’t going back,” he said. “I wanted to get on the airplane with her.
“The Army is very demanding. I don’t think I’d do it all over again — for sure, not now. If I was in the Army now, I’d be in the penitentiary at Fort Leavenworth.”
