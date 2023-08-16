WEATHERFORD — There are dozens of Vietnam War memorials and monuments across the United States — and around the world — and one facility dedicated to telling the story of the nearly three million service men and women who served during that controversial 1954-75 conflict can be found 175 miles north of Killeen-Fort Cavazos.
The National Vietnam War Museum is located in Weatherford, about 30 miles west of Fort Worth. This project originated in 1998 “to develop a national venue that would create an atmosphere of learning about the Vietnam War era, and engage people of all ages, nationalities, and political points of view.”
According to the museum website:
“For many Americans, Vietnamese, and others, the war in Vietnam was the defining event in their lives. It was a conflict that divided families and brought violence both to Vietnam and to the United States. Many of us had a Vietnam experience.
“At its peak, over half a million U. S. soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen were serving in Vietnam, the surrounding waters and countries, along with millions of Vietnamese and thousands of Australians, New Zealanders, South Koreans, Thais, and Filipinos.
“Even with such extensive involvement, the Vietnam War era has been misrepresented and misunderstood for decades. Current education of this era for public school children typically does not begin until 8th grade, and only one or two weeks are dedicated for lessons. This lack of representation and education perpetuates the misunderstanding many have of the Vietnam War.
“Our museum is here to help bridge the gap of knowledge and understanding.”
One of the museum exhibits is “The History of Fort Wolters,” which was located just miles from the site of the museum. During the Vietnam war era, Fort Wolters was designated as the primary helicopter training center, with more than 40,000 pilots trained. Learn about Fort Wolters’ history and see the exhibit centerpiece, the OH-23 Raven.
The “My Faithful Warrior” exhibit honors the nearly 4,000 dogs that served alongside military personnel during Vietnam. Dogs were considered by the Department of Defense during this time as equipment, and only around 200 made it back to the United States. The rest were either given to the army of South Vietnam, euthanized, or abandoned when the U.S. pulled out of the country.
Another featured exhibit, the “Contemplation Garden,” is the second of six memorial gardens built on the museum site. It includes a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter mounted nearly 20 feet in the air, a set of Huey rotor blades with dedication plaques, a flag pole, covered bench, and the only replica of the Camp Holloway Memorial Wall that was located on the post in Pleiku, South Vietnam.
The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, go to www.nationalvnwarmuseum.org.
Just a short drive from the museum, stop for a bite at the Mesquite Pit restaurant, 1201 Fort Worth Highway, where grilled steaks and barbecue are the specialty of the house. For starters, try some armadillo eggs, fried green tomatoes, chicken-fried bacon, or cowboy queso. Maybe dig into a mesquite-grilled chicken salad or ribeye salad, but save room for a three-quarter inch or one-inch grilled ribeye, a New York strip or some filet mignon.
Also on the menu here are mesquite-grilled chicken breast, pork chop, salmon, catfish, shrimp skewer, and bacon-wrapped shrimp. Have a barbecue brisket plate, St. Louis-style pork ribs, Texas smoked sausage, ham, or chopped brisket with two sides and a hot roll. Burgers and chicken fried steak are also served, along with fried catfish and fried shrimp.
Last but not least, how about some homemade peach or blackberry cobbler, turtle cheesecake, bread pudding, New York-style cheesecake, and chocolate French silk pie?
Have a great weekend.
