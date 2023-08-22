KILLEEN — A sizeable donation from a Killeen auto dealership brings the prospect of a storage facility for wreaths closer to reality.
Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery — also known as Wreaths for Vets — has been in need of a new storage method for the thousands of wreaths it places annually at the graves of veterans and their spouses at Killeen’s state-run veteran cemetery.
Cleo Bay Subaru of Killeen donated $16,085 to the organization last week.
Jean Shine, founder of Wreaths for Vets, said she and the organization have been in contact with state officials in efforts to purchase a parcel of land at the cemetery to construct a building to store wreaths and equipment when they are not on the grave sites.
Currently, Wreaths for Vets transports all the wreaths in the back of semi trailers to the Killeen Special Events Center the Saturday before Thanksgiving for preparation. Then, the wreaths are taken to the cemetery on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for the wreath-laying event, and finally from the cemetery in January when the wreaths are collected until the next year.
“The cemetery was started in 2006. (The) first year, it had 396 military interred there, and we will be going to probably 60,000 or more (grave sites and columbarium spaces),” Shine said. “We are now at 14,500 this year, and that fills four trucks of wreaths for us to deliver and to store for the year. And you look at that and you think how many trucks would it take for 60,000 — and to go for eternity; our dream is that this will go on forever and generations and generations.”
Cyd West, treasurer for Wreaths for Vets, said that though it has been done that way since 2006, that method of storage is not a feasible long-term solution, but constructing the building will also be a large undertaking.
“As you know, with the cost of building supplies, supply chain and just inflation in general, it’s going to be very expensive to build a building that will house the number of wreaths that we will need into perpetuity,” West said after the check donation.
Cleo Bay Subaru’s sales manager, Jon Locklin, said the partnership with Wreaths for Vets makes sense because of the number of soldiers and veterans from Fort Cavazos in close proximity.
“It only makes sense to pair up with a veterans charity,” Locklin said. “It helps the majority of our population here — retired, active, spouse, family.”
Hearing Shine describe the importance of the donation to the Wreaths for Vets organization, Locklin knew his dealership made the right decision.
“It’s second to none. Like I said, it just makes too much sense to be involved with veterans, being here at Fort Cavazos — in Killeen and all the surrounding areas,” Locklin said.
Cleo Bay Subaru has been donating portions of funds from auto sales to local organizations since 2008 when it opened. The store opened the same year Subaru of America began its annual Share the Love Event that runs from the middle of November to the first part of January — around a month and a half.
Locklin said that during that time period, Subaru of America earmarks $250 of every sale for one of the national organizations it supports, and each Subaru dealership also earmarks a portion for its hometown charity it is donating to that year.
The $16,085 donated Tuesday was the sum of those funds portioned from Cleo Bay Subaru sales made between Nov. 17, 2022, and Jan. 3.
The dealership also supports a number of other organizations and schools throughout the year during other campaigns.
Other organizations receiving Share the Love Event donations from Cleo Bay Subaru of Killeen in the past include the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Texas Humane Heroes, Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and Guardian Angels for Soldier’s Pet.
The Killeen dealership has donated a total of more than $177,000 in the past 15 years from the Share the Love Event.
Nationally, since 2008, Subaru of America has donated more than $256 million in Share the Love Event funds to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation.
