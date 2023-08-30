KILLEEN — Kylie McBride has been a military spouse for only a few years, but she enjoys the lifestyle and says getting involved with things like a unit Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) can go a long way toward helping adjust to sometimes difficult circumstances.
“There’s nothing harder than being a (military) spouse and not being part of a community and having that support,” the Killeen area resident said. “Most of the time, you’re not around your family, and we’re a family when people are away from their own family.
“We want everyone to feel a part of the company. We want to surround each other with support, and not just the spouses. We’re doing a school supply drive and we’re going to divvy those things out to anyone in the company who signs up, and to our adopted school. I’ve met wonderful people being a part of the SFRG, and our battalion commander’s wife is one of them. You know the joke about officers’ wives, right? You hear (horror) stories and you’re, like, oh. But that is not the case with her. She is hands-down wonderful.
“I love being a part of it. I never planned on it. I joined with the intent of, hey, I want to know what’s going on.”
Kylie, whose husband of four years, Hayden, is a sergeant on active duty at Fort Cavazos, grew up in Buckley, Washington, about 45 minutes from Fort Lewis. She graduated high school in 2013 and headed to Eastern Oregon University on a soccer scholarship. Meeting and falling for a soldier was not part of her life’s plan at any point, but things eventually changed after an introduction by a friend.
“We joke about being one of the last few couples our age to not meet on a dating app,” Kylie said. “I wound up coming home from college after a year after I had surgery on my shoulder shortly into my first season. I was a goalkeeper, and I absolutely loved it. I met some of my best friends there, who I still talk to.
“But I came home after a year. My mom had just been diagnosed that year with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. So I stayed home — I think I had three jobs at one time — taking care of her (and) taking her to treatment, all of that, and I did not want a relationship.
“I saw one of my friends from high school at a bar and she was dating some guy. I didn’t really know him — he was in the Army — and he and Hayden ended up deploying together. They came back and I met Hayden.
“He says we met at a bar, but I remember we all had a get-together at a friend’s house. His roommate in Afghanistan was this guy named R.J., who was dating my friend. I had no intention of dating a soldier. I wasn’t looking for a relationship (and) neither was he. My sister was in the service, and I have a lot of respect for service members and their families and their sacrifice, but I was like, no, uh-uh, I’m not doing that.
“But then we met and just kind of hit it off. We played it by ear, and once we started getting to know each other, it just felt right.”
The couple met in 2017 and got married in 2019. In the beginning, being married to a soldier and learning everything that goes along with that was “terrifying.”
“We were dating and you kind of know what to expect when you’re dating,” Kylie said. “Well, right before our one-year dating anniversary, he had to go to Korea for a tour. So he spent a year over there. We lucked out because the next year they changed it to where single soldiers have to be over there for two years; if you’re married, you’re there for three. So we caught a break and he was there for a year.
“The Christmas right before that, he asked my dad (for permission to marry) and my dad made him ask my mom. He said, ‘Good luck, but you need to ask her mom.’ I was working for an airline, so I was able to travel. It cost $30 for me to go over there (to Korea). One time I got first-class both ways.
“It was a culture shock going over there. Korea is … what … the size of Georgia, but only a quarter of it is really inhabitable. So for me, the lack of personal space was kind of a shock. Very, very peopley. But everyone was great. We went to Seoul and toured one of the palaces there. Kind of just enjoyed it. Architecture there is amazing. Their curbs are (made of) granite. I was, like, wait, what? Your curbs are made of granite and that’s what people pay top dollar to have in their kitchen?
“I would never live there, but it was really safe and we really enjoyed it. A great experience.”
Partway through Hayden’s assignment to Korea, they got married, then spent another six months apart. Eventually, they wound up at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), and now they have two children.
Kylie says she is enjoying central Texas, although this summer’s heatwave is a little rough.
“I love it here,” she said. “We live outside of town (Killeen) off FM 2484. The heat for me leaves something to be desired. I feel like a piece of beef jerky out here sometimes. I’m too pale for this. Aside from that, it’s been wonderful.”
Her husband went to war before they got together, but Kylie says she has seen firsthand what the stress and strain of a combat deployment can do to soldiers.
“When he was over in Afghanistan, there were 200 some-odd rockets shot over (his camp),” she said. “The guys previously didn’t have one. He was talking with his mom on the phone and at one point, sirens start going off and he said, ‘Mom, I’ve got to call you back.’
“He came home and I remember — I think it was 2018 — we were having a little get-together at someone’s house and one of the guys thought it would be funny to put the ringer on his phone as the sound of a siren (similar to incoming missile warnings). I’ve never seen a group of grown men tense up so quick in my life.
“You could see them trying not to panic and not get angry. Then there were the night terrors and everything. The fourth of July and New Year’s Eve are kind of tense at our household. Fortunately, I’m not a big fan of fireworks, either.
“All you can do is just love ‘em through it. There’s nothing you can do but be a sounding board, and if it reaches the point where you feel they need help, encourage it. We’re in a place and time where people talk about toxic masculinity. Well, men have feelings (and) they can have these emotions. I know that sounds so liberal, but they can cry. It’s OK to feel your emotions.”
Being away from her close-knit family back in Washington is probably the most challenging part of her military spouse journey so far, Kylie says. She has three sisters and she considers her mom — who survived her cancer diagnosis — to be her best friend.
“She is beating the statistics,” Kylie said of her mother. “Stage 4 ovarian (cancer) is really rare, and most of the time it is found in later stages. There’s no early onset screening (and) with Stage 4, there’s only 30% of women diagnosed survive five years. My mom is just starting year seven. She is something else, that woman. I could not be more blessed”
Another blessing she counts at the top of the list is her two kids. Kylie is a stay-at-home mom now, and that alone keeps her plenty busy, along with her SFRG duties. Ten years ago, she never imagined the life she is living, but she believes things happen for a reason.
“What a journey. It’s not what was expected, that’s for sure. What’s the saying? We plan and God laughs? But I could not be more thankful,” she said.
As for the future, Kylie says their destiny is pretty much out of their hands, at least for the foreseeable future. Being a part of the military is not conducive to long-range planning, she said:
“Home is where the Army sends us. There’s no sense in planning. We have tentative plans, but nothing is ever concrete. It’s been great trying to plan, but there’s really no sense in planning.
“My sister and I were trying to plan a farewell fiesta before we left Washington state, and Hayden’s flight kept getting delayed. We saw a picture of this Rubik’s Cube, and it said, ‘Trying to plan when you’re in the military.’ I thought, well, that makes sense.
“I think the Army has been wonderful for our family. I am our advisor for my husband’s (SFRG) company. We do coffee with the pack, and we open it up to all spouses. We go to restaurants and have margaritas and eat. I get the opportunity to serve other spouses. I put in my emails, ‘Please join us. What your husband does is what they do. You can leave the rank at home. We just want to have a good time.’
“I try and promote it as best I can. Sometimes, that means going to formations and talking in front of a big group of Joes. I go probably at least once a month on Fridays for close-out. If we’re doing interesting things — fundraisers, T-shirt sales — I tell them about this and that. I say, ‘Tell your spouses you want to do this stuff. Get involved.’
“It might be something like going paint-balling. They’re like, ‘Really?’ I’m, like, ‘Yeah, you know 1st Sgt. So-and-so. I’d like to shoot him with a paintball. Wouldn’t you?’”
