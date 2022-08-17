“I want to do that,” Ember said to her dad at Thursday’s Family Gunnery Day on Fort Hood. Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rodarte, Ember’s dad, brought his family to see and hear the big guns during this family-friendly event hosted by the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

After ear plugs were passed around to those who wanted them, several rounds were fired from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to demonstrate target accuracy and field capabilities. But, mostly, they just made a “big bang” according to some of the younger visitors. After re-positioning on a nearby bunker, the BFV fired again, this time it sounded like machine-gun rapid fire. Ember sqealed and clapped at the action. Rodarte and other soldiers invited family members to Fort Hood for one of two Family Days organized to show what happens during routine training exercises.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.