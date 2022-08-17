“I want to do that,” Ember said to her dad at Thursday’s Family Gunnery Day on Fort Hood. Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rodarte, Ember’s dad, brought his family to see and hear the big guns during this family-friendly event hosted by the 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
After ear plugs were passed around to those who wanted them, several rounds were fired from a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to demonstrate target accuracy and field capabilities. But, mostly, they just made a “big bang” according to some of the younger visitors. After re-positioning on a nearby bunker, the BFV fired again, this time it sounded like machine-gun rapid fire. Ember sqealed and clapped at the action. Rodarte and other soldiers invited family members to Fort Hood for one of two Family Days organized to show what happens during routine training exercises.
Battalion commander Lt. Col. Jay Ireland spoke to soldiers and their family members and reminded them of the significance of strong support at home.
“We want families to have a somewhat hands-on experience to see what their soldier goes through during training and in the field. These demonstrations are designed to help families witness the activities which may be a part of a soldier’s job, every day,” said Ireland.
“This is the first time I’ve been here to see what my son is doing at Fort Hood,” Paige Kenneaster said. Her son is 1st Lt. Benjamin Kenneaster, who had dreams of becoming a soldier. He was in ROTC at the Univeristy of Mary Hardin at Baylor for four years before becoming a commissioned officer in Georgia. He and his wife Hannah were married two years ago and came to Fort Hood last year.
“When soldier’s are separated from their families for any length of time, we understand that it can be a hardship. Events like the one today can help share perspectives with loved ones and possibly give others a new respect for what their soldiers do,” Ireland said.
Visitors were given a tour through a Bradley and were able to ask questions about some of its features.
First Lt. Adam Kelty, his wife Amanda and their 9-month-old son Jett spent time under a camo shade after the demonstration. Visitors were treated to a picnic lunch, hot off the grill, as the event came to an end.
