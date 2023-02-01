The 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” conducted Table XII Gunnery from Jan. 17 to Jan. 24 at Fort Hood.

Table XII Gunnery is a platoon level culminating training exercise, building on the individual and crew level gunnery tables. Table XII qualifies and validates a field artillery platoon’s ability to execute collective tasks in a live fire environment, in order to deploy, fight and win whenever called upon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.