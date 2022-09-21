Airport

All service members arriving at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, located on Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Hood, are greeted by members of the installation's reception detachment and directed to the reception center on post. 

 (Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

Late last month, an announcement of a $10 million federal grant to improve a primary taxiway at Robert Gray Army Airfield here was announced, and subsequently approved, at a Killeen City Council meeting.

The project will include the mill and overlay of Taxiway B, the addition of paved shoulders, updating of taxiway lighting, the reconstruction of Taxiway B3 and the replacement of all taxiway markings.

