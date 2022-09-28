Around 100 active, retired and community members of the 13th Sustainment command payed homage to their fallen brethren on Friday at a remembrance ceremony on Fort Hood.

Held at Hildner Field in front of the 13th Sustainment’s headquarters, the remembrance ceremony held Friday was hosted by 13th COSCOM Association, a civilian nonprofit dedicated to supporting the active fallen and retired soldiers of the command.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.