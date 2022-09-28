Around 100 active, retired and community members of the 13th Sustainment command payed homage to their fallen brethren on Friday at a remembrance ceremony on Fort Hood.
Held at Hildner Field in front of the 13th Sustainment’s headquarters, the remembrance ceremony held Friday was hosted by 13th COSCOM Association, a civilian nonprofit dedicated to supporting the active fallen and retired soldiers of the command.
Hildner Field is named after the late Brig. Gen. Terance Hildner, a former commander of the 13th ESC who died in Kabul, Afghanistan of natural causes while on active duty.
In a speech during the ceremony, commander Brig. Gen. Sean P. Davis honored Hildner and other fallen members of the 13th Sustainment by entreating those in attendance to “do your best, always.” By giving their everything, Davis said the active members of the 13th Sustainment honor those that came before them.
Ret. Maj. Gen. Michael Terry, a supporting member of the 13th COSCOM Association, said Friday that the ceremony is important.
“We’ve got a lot of ‘slick sleeves’ nowadays, soldiers without combat badges,” he said. “Events like this are good to remind us that we’re part of a brotherhood and sisterhood.”
Davis also thanked the 13th COSCOM for hosting the memorial every year.
“13th COSCOM is a catalyst for making events like this happen,” Davis said. “These events are important because they remind us who paved the way. If you look around, you’ll see generations of soldiers, all ready to support one another.”
The 30-minute ceremony, held in front of a memorial to the 13th ESC, began with an invocation and the playing of the national anthem, followed by Davis’s speech in which he thanked past and present members of the 13th ESC for their service to the nation. During the speech, Davis also gestured twice to the memorial, describing the lives and actions of two fallen soldiers, and spoke on the 13th Sustainment’s mission and recent deployments including Operation Enduring Freedom and natural disaster assistance.
The ceremony included the laying of a wreath by Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta and Davis. Taps was played over a set of speakers, as was the Army song and the 13th ESC’s own march, “Lucky 13th.”
