The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is no longer without command.
Three weeks after previous brigade commander Col. Anthony Wilson was relieved of command for “loss in confidence in their judgement and ability to command,” Col. Christpher Dempsey was conferred leadership of the brigade by 1st Cavalry Division Commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson in a ceremony at Cooper Field on Nov. 3.
“Long live the legend!” Dempsey shouted as he assumed command of “Ironhorse.”
“I look forward to earning your trust and confidence,” Dempsey told the assembled troops.
Speaking before Dempsey, Richardson told a story of getting to know the new commander when the pair were stationed in Germany.
“We used to shoot hoops,” he said. “Every day we’d go out there, three on two, and we’d tell ourselves, ‘this will be the time we win.’ We never beat Col. Dempsey or his sister.”
Richardson told the assembly that “you can learn a lot by seeing how someone plays sports,” and that he was impressed then as he was now by Dempsey’s clear-cut leadership.
The ceremony included music by the 1st Cavalry Division Marching Band, and an inspection of the units while on horseback, a move symbolic of the 1st Cavalry Division’s history as a mounted horse division.
Flowers were presented to the families of both Dempsey and Richardson.
The ceremony ended with a pass in review, the playing of “Spirit of the Cav” and “Army song” as well as a cavalry charge.
Speaking after the ceremony, Dempsey told reporters that his assumption of command is “a tremendous honor and privilege,” and that he intends to be “as humble and caring as I can.”
The first thing that Dempsey intends to do is to get to know his command, he said.
