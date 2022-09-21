Over 101 years of tradition were on display at the 1st Cavalry Division’s birthday celebration on Friday, as the division rounded out “CAV week” at Cooper Field in front of the 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters.
Starting at 9 a.m. sharp, members of the six brigades of the 1st Cavalry Division paraded through Cooper Field on Friday, in full fatigues and waving their regiment’s flags, each topped with streamers that symbolizing an active campaign. The brigades that make up the 1st Cavalry Division are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Combat Teams, the 1st Cavalry Artillery Brigade, the Air Cavalry Brigade and the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.
Also present on Friday was the 1st Cavalry Horse Detachment, a color guard, and the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
When asked what how it felt to be part of the living tradition of the 1st Cavalry Division, Staff Sgt. Sonja Larson, Drum Major and Bassoonist, said that she feels a lot of pressure but a sense of pride.
“I’m proud and a little intimidated to carry on the tradition of the 1st Cav,” she said. “It’s like looking into the past and the present ... we’re celebrating our history.”
Larson explained that the band was originally established in 1855, and was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division after it was created in 1921.
“We are important because we connect the community and build good will in foreign countries,” Larson said.
According to Larson, the band hosts concerts and entertains troops to build morale and to give back to companies that “we are guests in,” she said.
Prior to the ceremony, the 1st Cavalry Division engaged in a week of competition, in nearly every sport from baseball to basketball, all the way to power-lifting and a gaming competition. In a sense, “CAV Week” is also a family reunion. All around the parade grounds could be heard cries of “Hey!” and “How are you?” as friends and old acquaintances took the opportunity to catch up with one another. This year’s celebration was especially poignant for some, Criswell said, as members of the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade have just returned from a nine-month deployment to Europe, where it conducted strategic training exercises with NATO allies.
Capt. Taylor Chriswell, a public information officer for Fort Hood, said Friday’s celebration is a way to remind members of their roots.
“The parade is a way to reimmerse ourselves in the tradition of the 1st Cavalry,” Criswell said.
As the parade grew closer, however, the air became electric. After the Adjutant’s Call, the 1st Cavalry Band opened the ceremony with “Hit the Leather and Ride,” followed by an invocation and a sound off.
The ceremony featured the historical uniforms of the 1st Cavalry from every era, including World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, the 1st Cavalry’s involvement in peacekeeping actions in Bolivia-Herzegovina, and those used by the 1st Cavalry Division Air Cavalry Brigade.
Staff Sgt. Edward Kaneshiro, the 1st Cavalry Division’s 44th Medal of Honor recipient, was honored post-humously during the ceremony. Kaneshiro will be displayed at the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes.
The ceremony came to a head when the stands belted out the Spirit of the Cav, the theme song of “America’s First,” and “Army Song.”
As the clock approached 10 a.m., the ceremony concluded with a “cavalry charge.” The charge began with a blast from a cannon, and as horse riders appeared from behind the column of smoke, a trio of helicopters flew in low from behind, following the riders.
