Over 101 years of tradition were on display at the 1st Cavalry Division’s birthday celebration on Friday, as the division rounded out “CAV week” at Cooper Field in front of the 1st Cavalry Division’s Headquarters.

Starting at 9 a.m. sharp, members of the six brigades of the 1st Cavalry Division paraded through Cooper Field on Friday, in full fatigues and waving their regiment’s flags, each topped with streamers that symbolizing an active campaign. The brigades that make up the 1st Cavalry Division are the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Combat Teams, the 1st Cavalry Artillery Brigade, the Air Cavalry Brigade and the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.

