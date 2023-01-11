Troopers from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Greywolf,” 1st Cavalry Division, returned home to Fort Hood after deploying to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command area of operations Jan. 5. This deployment was on short notice following an order from the Secretary of Defense last May.

Approximately, 4,100 troopers deployed to Grafenwöhr, Germany alongside other U.S. units already in Europe supporting the NATO Response Force. During the deployment, troopers took part in a range of exercises and training missions across Europe to build readiness and capacity and while also strengthening relationships with NATO allies and regional partners.

