The 1st Cavalry Division staff and subordinate brigades conducted a command post exercise at Fort Hood over the past week to test warfighting functions and refine processes ahead of a warfighter exercise planned for this spring.

“It is absolutely critical to maintain the ability to deploy to multiple locations and stay in the fight, because failure to do so will diminish all warfighting capabilities,” said Sgt. Maj. Yolonda Jordan, division sustainment noncommissioned officer in charge, 1CD.

