A new commander took the reins of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade on Tuesday during a ceremony on Cooper Field.
The “Wagonmasters” welcomed Col. Christopher S. Jones as he assumed command of the brigade from the 1st Cavalry Division commander Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson V. The ceremony included the gifting yellow roses to the new commander’s wife, Jehan, and daughter Sophie; the traditional inspection of the troops via horseback; and a Cavalry Charge by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment.
Jones is seasoned logistician who has successfully led soldiers while supporting operations around the world including the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East.
“For an armored formation, sustaining the force is our lifeblood. One of our enduring priorities in the division is fostering a maintenance and sustainment culture — horse, saddle, self,” said Richardson. “The Wagonmaster Brigade is the well-spring of that culture in our division. This critical component of our division takes the right leader, with the right experiences and the right expertise. We have that in Col. Chris Jones. Col. Jones’ resume speaks for itself. He has held all the key and developmental jobs that you would want a sustainment commander to have held.”
The division commander told the attendees of the assumption of command a story about a recent exercise held among the senior leaders within the division.
“Someone asked me, ‘Sir, what keeps you up at night as we prepare for war as a division?’ My answer; sustaining the division, sustaining our formations to enable us to maintain relentless momentum, exploit opportunities, pursue the enemy with a bias for action and to win decisively,” Richardson said. “Because sustainment of a heavy armored force is the PhD level of warfighting, and so it keeps me up at night.
“Well ladies and gentlemen, tonight, I will sleep much better, knowing we have Col. Chris Jones at the helm of what is the hardest working, most proficient and professional sustainment brigade I have ever served with — the Wagonmasters of the 1st Cavalry Division.”
This is Jones’ first time being stationed at Fort Hood, he said, and couldn’t be more proud to be a member of the “First Team.”
“What I’ve heard from others with such pride and distinction from across the Army and across Fort Hood, in just the few days I’ve been inprocessing here, I, too, finally get the honor in not just saying it, but in earning it every day to ‘Live the Legend,’” Jones said. “I couldn’t be more fortunate to join the First Team, to wear the big yellow patch, to be among the troopers of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. It is the honor of my professional life.”
Jones said the 1st Cavalry Division “truly grows the great leaders and teams able to achieve and maintain the competitive advantage over our competitors, ensuring victory in our battlefields and seen in the smallest things like how one gets on board and into the organization.”
Jones said he plans to continue the momentum of the brigade in support of the division moving forward. He assumed command instead of having a change of command ceremony as the previous commander had been relieved of his command for “loss in confidence in their judgement and ability to command.”
The new commander said he will work hard to gain the trust of his troopers.
“Each and every day, I think our leaders in the brigade have done a phenomenal job on focusing on the fundamentals and the basics and to make sure that we are continuing to build cohesive teams and developing that great culture that we have,” Jones said. “I am proud to be a member, a trooper of the Wagonmaster Brigade. I certainly owe it to them each and every day — it’s on me to prove that not only do I belong, but that I deserve to be their leader. I’m looking forward to it. It’s the honor of my professional life.
“Wagonmaster 6, signing on the net.”
