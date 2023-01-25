AARHUS, Denmark — The 21st Theater Sustainment Command received armored vehicles and equipment at the port of Aarhus, Denmark for the first time in January, expanding the U.S. Army’s use of strategically located ports across Europe. The shipment was part of more than 2,500 equipment items assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, deployed to Europe for Atlantic Resolve. Additional equipment has been and will be received through ports in Vlissingen, Netherlands and Riga, Latvia in January.

Denmark’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Danish Defence Vice Chief of Joint Operations Gen. Jette Albinus and U.S. Embassy in Denmark’s Deputy Chief of Missions Jennifer Hall Godfrey, were among local, national, military and media representatives who toured the port Jan. 16, 2023, and were briefed by 598th Transportation Brigade commander (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command) Col. Robert Kellam and 260th Movement Control Team commander Cpt. Karl Bliven.

