The 2nd Armored Combat Brigade Team, 1st Cavalry Division, held a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 2 at Cooper Field. Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Campbell relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams. For Campbell, the ceremony also marked the end of a military career spanning nearly 30 years.

“Gen. Powell once said that ‘the day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or concluded that you do not care’” said Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, commander, 2ABCT, 1CD. “Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell never ever stops leading, and in my time as Black Jack 6 I have watched an endless parade of soldiers coming into my battle buddy’s office.”

