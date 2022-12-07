The 2nd Armored Combat Brigade Team, 1st Cavalry Division, held a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 2 at Cooper Field. Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Campbell relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams. For Campbell, the ceremony also marked the end of a military career spanning nearly 30 years.
“Gen. Powell once said that ‘the day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or concluded that you do not care’” said Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, commander, 2ABCT, 1CD. “Command Sgt. Maj. Campbell never ever stops leading, and in my time as Black Jack 6 I have watched an endless parade of soldiers coming into my battle buddy’s office.”
The change of responsibility is a traditional military ceremony, which included the outgoing command sergeant major, Campbell, passing the brigade colors to Kirkpatrick, who in turn passed them to the incoming command sergeant major, Adams, representing his assumption responsibility for the brigade and its soldiers.
“Campbell’s passion for sharing what it takes to win in combat never waivered,” said Kirkpatrick. “He brought the wisdom of eight deployments in support of some of our nation’s toughest missions, and his own experiences as one of America’s fiercest warriors to every single conversation.”
Campbell first joined the Army in 1993. His time was spent as an infantryman, he served in every leadership position from rifle team leader to command sergeant major. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Excelsior College and an associates in criminal justice from Troy State.
“Black Jack, around here we say live the legend, be the legend,” said Campbell. “They renamed Battalion Ave. to Legends Way because you are the legends.”
After passing the formation to his successor, the division held a retirement ceremony to bid farewell to Campbell and his family as he transitions out of the military.
“Troopers, there are three things that I will leave you with,” said Campbell. “Be in the right place at the right time with a positive attitude, surround yourself with the right people, and treat each training event like it’s the last bit of training before your country calls for you to pick up your gun and step on the field of battle.”
“The leadership and service Campbell has provided to the Black Jack family was truly all in,” said Kirkpatrick. “On behalf of this organization, I can’t thank you enough for your steady hand, passion, wisdom and rock solid leadership.”
Adams joined the United States Army in 2000, is a native of Iowa, and joined as an armored reconnaissance specialist. He has served in the division for the last eight years and has served in various leadership positions leading to his assumption of responsibility of “Black Jack.”
“Command Sgt. Maj. Adams, it is only natural for you to take the next step as Black Jack 9,” added Kirkpatrick. “Once again, the Army got it right.”
The history of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, can be traced to Aug. 29, 1917, when it was first constituted in the Regular Army as Headquarters, 2nd Cavalry Brigade. It was organized on Dec. 27, 1917, at Fort Bliss, Texas, as an element of the 15th Cavalry Division. The early years of the brigade consisted of rigorous training and patrolling of the Mexican border. Operating from horseback, the cavalry was ideal for fighting in the harsh desert terrain along the Mexican border. Today, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, stands ready to lead the way to any contingency area world-wide to accomplish any mission that the future might bring.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team will replace the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, in the upcoming winter rotation as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve.
The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team has previously deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn and Operation Atlantic Resolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.