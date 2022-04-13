A new monument was dedicated last week at Fort Hood Memorial Park in honor of the famed 2nd Armored Division (Forward) and its service in Europe during the Cold War and later in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm.
Once led by legendary U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, the 2nd AD played important roles in the invasions of Germany, North Africa and Sicily during World War II. Patton described the division and its soldiers as “Hell on Wheels,” a name that stuck and became part of the unit’s uniform patch.
During the historic Cold War — described as “a long period of rivalry (1947-1991) which pitted the U.S. against the Soviet Union and their respective allies and determined international relations for almost half a century” — the division that was deactivated in 1995 was based primarily at Fort Hood, with a reinforced “forward” brigade stationed in Garlstedt, West Germany.
Prior to last Friday’s dedication ceremony, retired Lt. Col. Paul Dulchinos, founder and commander of the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association, said the monument is the first major project by the recently formed association to honor not only the forward brigade, but all those who served in the division, and to keep alive the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I think it’s important for two things,” Dulchinos said. “One is to memorialize those guys that made the ultimate sacrifice, and then also a monument that we as former members of this unit can look to and gather around and fellowship around.
“I think it’s not surprising that as we reach a certain age in our lives that now we’re kind of looking back with fondness and wanting to re-attach and regain roots with our comrades. This is a great opportunity to do that.”
One 2nd AD (Forward) veteran attending the dedication was Peter Espinosa from Phoenix, Ariz., a division sergeant who served from 1986-90, both in Europe and at Fort Hood.
“This is great,” Espinosa said. ““We were in Denmark when it was 20 degrees below zero. Saw a lot of friends die in training. So when you talk about training, there was a human cost to that — not just material cost but a human cost, as well.
“It’s great to see these guys back together. It’s great to pay tribute to what we did.”
Also in town for the ceremony was keynote speaker Tom Vossler, a retired colonel who served 30 years in the U.S. Army (1968-1998) and once led an infantry platoon into combat in Vietnam and Cambodia. As a major in the early 1980s, Vossler was battalion operations officer (S-3) and then battalion executive officer for the 2nd Armored Division’s 1st Battalion/41st Infantry Regiment at Fort Hood. He also served as the division’s operations officer in the 2nd Brigade, and assistant G-3 (Force Modernization) during the division’s fielding and transition to the M-1 Abrams tank and M-2/M-3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle.
From 1986-88, he was commander for a mechanized infantry-armor battalion task force of 1,200 American and German soldiers who were part of the 2nd A.D.’s forward brigade that trained as a counter-attack force for NATO’s Northern Army Group in northern Germany and Denmark.
After offering an opening prayer, Vossler — now a military historian and licensed battlefield guide at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania — told a small assembled crowd that it is important to remember the mission and sacrifices of the soldiers who participated in the division’s forward brigade training all those years as part of the Cold War.
“Too often, the importance of what they did is forgotten,” he said. “We out-trained the Soviet army. This is very personal to me. It’s a monument to what we did, but it’s also a memorial to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“We out-trained the Soviets (and) we defeated them. Sadly, now Russia had stood back up … but that’s our legacy, and this is a monument to the time we spent doing that. When you look at the memorial, it’s the spirit here that reminds us of those who served with us.”
Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood garrison commander, agreed.
“I don’t think there’s a better use of our time today than coming here and seeing this,” Foster said last week. “What defines this installation and any other Army installation is the history of sacrifice and service by the units, and the soldiers who were in those units, over the years. You know, 2nd Armored Division has a long, storied history for our country and here at Fort Hood.
“A legacy is not just what you leave behind. That’s kind of a bad way to define it. It’s really what other people take from you and carry forward, and we’re celebrating that today with this dedication.”
Membership in the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association is open to any and all 2nd AD veterans.
