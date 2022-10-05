A pair of $500 college scholarships are being offered by the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association, a group formed two years ago to honor and preserve the legacy of the historic unit once stationed at Fort Hood.

All former 2nd Armored Division soldiers, their spouses, children and grandchildren are invited to apply for the scholarships, which are to be awarded to the winners of an essay contest that addresses the theme: “Peace Through Strength: What Does it Mean to You, and is it Relevant Today?”

