A pair of $500 college scholarships are being offered by the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association, a group formed two years ago to honor and preserve the legacy of the historic unit once stationed at Fort Hood.
All former 2nd Armored Division soldiers, their spouses, children and grandchildren are invited to apply for the scholarships, which are to be awarded to the winners of an essay contest that addresses the theme: “Peace Through Strength: What Does it Mean to You, and is it Relevant Today?”
Essays should be 500 to 750 words in length and must be submitted by Dec. 31. Entries will be judged on the following criteria:
Originality, 30 points: Treatment of the theme should show imagination and human interest. Content, 70 points: Ideas clearly expressed in an organized manner with fully developed themes and use of transitions to move smoothly from one idea to another.
Along with the essay, participants must also provide proof of current enrollment in a higher educational degree, vocational certification and/or professional licensing program.
Back in April, the 2nd Armored Division (Forward) Association dedicated a monument at Fort Hood recognizing the famed unit for its service in Europe during the Cold War and later in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. Once led by legendary Gen. George S. Patton, the 2nd Armored Division was deactivated in 1995. It was under Patton’s command that the division became known as “Hell on Wheels,” a name that stuck and later became part of the unit’s uniform patch.
Paul Dulchinos, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and commander of the association, says the group is excited about the essay contest and looking forward to many more.
“This is the next evolution, you might say, in our organization,” Dulchinos said, earlier this week. “It initially started just to get that monument established, and this is something to give a lasting legacy and hopefully continue from year to year. We’re going to try to make it an annual occurrence.
“It is open to anyone in the country, and I guess technically overseas, if you’re a scion of a 2AD veteran. We figure that Fort Hood being the final location for the division that there are a lot of 2AD alum in that area. We’re going to try to make this an annual occurrence. We’re starting small and setting up an annuity so it can go on for perpetuity.”
For more information, complete contest rules and an application, go to 2adfwdassociation.square.site or call 401-207-2646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.