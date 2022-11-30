COPPERAS COVE — Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division left it all on the field. It was not a military training exercise field, but instead a field in the center of Crossroads High School where the engineers battled the students in the inaugural Turkey Bowl.
Capt. Matthew Perdomo served as the coach for the soldiers as they plotted strategy to defeat the teenagers facing them.
“It was a pleasure to play the students at Crossroad High School in a friendly game of flag football right before heading into the holiday season,” Perdomo said. “I know that both the students and my soldiers had a great time and are looking forward to playing again soon.”
Crossroads High School history teacher Steven Brown organized the game between the students and the soldiers.
“Anytime you can bring people together from different backgrounds for some fun, it’s always going to be a good time,” Brown said. “Our students got the opportunity to compete in a friendly game of flag football against some of our local soldiers from Fort Hood and had a blast. Being able to partner with our military units greatly enhances not only commitment to our students, but the overall growth of our communities.”
While many schools partner with their adopted units for school events, Crossroads High School’s student population is comprised of students who require a non-traditional school environment to be successful. Non-traditional education is learning through different methods, offering students a new way to engage with what they are learning. The football game helped the students not only get physical exercise, but also develop trust in adults and aspire to achieve something greater beyond themselves.
Crossroads High School student Harry Rizor enjoyed the interaction with the male role models and was able to let down his guard and enjoy the camaraderie offered by the game.
“It was great having the soldiers come to our campus and play football,” Rizor said. “It was lots of fun and I hope these types of events continue in the future.”
Perdomo agreed that there are various ways to mentor students both in and outside the classroom.
“It felt great to get our soldiers reacquainted with our community through the Adopt-A-School Program,” Perdomo said. “We hope to grow this relationship.”
For this year, Crossroads students have bragging rights and look forward to future battles on the field with soldiers from their adopted unit.
“We had a lot of fun competing against the soldiers,” student Jeremiah Bradley said. “I’m glad we were able to win our first Turkey Bowl.”
