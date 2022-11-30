COPPERAS COVE — Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division left it all on the field. It was not a military training exercise field, but instead a field in the center of Crossroads High School where the engineers battled the students in the inaugural Turkey Bowl.

Capt. Matthew Perdomo served as the coach for the soldiers as they plotted strategy to defeat the teenagers facing them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.