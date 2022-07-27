Volunteers

From left, Sgt. Justin Wolfe, Sgt. Marcus Brown, Sgt. Harper Horton and Staff Sgt. Michael Diehr received the Rising to Excellence award for their volunteerism with the Central Texas Partnership, July 20. This was the first time an Army unit received the award.

 U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. William Rueckert

The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government awarded troopers from 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment the Rising to Excellence award for their volunteerism with the Central Texas Partnership in a virtual ceremony July 20. This is the first time the NAVPLG has awarded the Rising to Excellence award to an Army unit.

“There are so many unsung heroes — people who volunteer their time and skills to make their communities better,” said Mary Lynn Perry, president of NAVPLG. “We applaud these programs and the volunteer managers who make them possible.”

