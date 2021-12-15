Advisors from Aspis Troop, 3rd Squadron, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade donned their ruck packs Friday to help ensure those in need in surrounding communities will have a good meal this Christmas.
With packs filled with 40 pounds of food each, 16 troopers hiked six miles to drop the food off for a local food bank just in time for the holidays.
“It’s important for us as advisors to conduct events like this to remind us as advisors and as humans that selfless service and empathy are important traits to maintain in all aspects of our lives,” said Staff Sgt. Joaquin Oronoz, Advisor Team 3312 training and operations advisor. “We conducted a six-mile ruck, where participants carried 40 pounds of canned food that was then turned in at a donation point at the three-mile turn around in an effort to collect shelf stable food to donate to those who are enduring hard times this holiday season.”
The event, along with donation bins in the unit area, are Alpha Troop’s way of contributing to the needs of the local community. The ruck event alone garnered 342 pounds of food.
“It is important for us as advisors to contribute to our community. Doing so provides us with the opportunity to help feed the hungry,” said Sgt. Aaron Schopf, Team 3312 medical advisor
“I feel it’s extremely important to give back during the holidays, especially during this pandemic the world has faced the last two years,” said Sgt. 1st Class Sean McKernan, Advisor Team 3313 assistant team leader.” Being on a military installation, the local community does so much to support us, so it’s always awesome when I get a chance to do the same for them.”
