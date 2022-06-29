Colleagues, friends and family members gathered on Hildner Field on Friday to attend the change of command ceremony of 407th Army Field Support Brigade from Col. Carl Mason to Col. Jennifer Karim.
“You got big shoes to fill but you have a great team and as we said when we passed those colors around, if you trust those folks then they will trust you and the 407th is going keep rolling along just like how our Army is rolling along,” Maj. Gen. Chris Morgan, commander of Army Sustainment Command, said to Karim during his opening speech.
The 407th’s previous commander, Mason, has served as the commander of 407th since 2020 after being selected as its new commander in 2019. But with a new assignment to Washington, D.C., and working at the Pentagon, Mason has passed the torch over to Karim.
Karim is a West Point graduate and recently served as the 4th Regimental tactical officer for the U.S. Corps of Cadets at West Point in New York. The ceremony was filled with laughter and heartfelt moments.
“They’re yours now. Trust me, I’m gonna be doing cheerleader flips on my way out” Mason said as the crowd laughed. After getting some composure, Mason gave Karim the seven C’s of leadership.
“I call them the seven C’s of leadership: compassion, people put faith in those who care beyond themselves; character, people notice those who do what’s right and not what’s easy; competency, people have confidence in those who stay fresh with relevant thinking; commitment, people believe in those who stand in adversity and your actions always speak louder than words; connection, people will follow and be around friends because it is easier to trust a friend than it is to trust a stranger; contribution, people immediately respond to results by giving of yourself and your talents; and finally consistency.” Mason said. Mason thanked the Army Sustainment Command, his colleagues on Fort Hood and his family as he turned the microphone to Karim.
“I assume this command today with honor, great enthusiasm and even greater humility. I look forward to serving with the best condition and guidance,” Karim said.
