The 48th Chemical Brigade’s battalion and company command teams from nine installations conducted a brigade leadership validation exercise dubbed ‘Spartan Phalanx’ at Fort Hood on Thursday and Friday.
The exercise served as a team building event that challenged leaders’ mental and physical fitness and assessed their basic soldiering skills. The event included the new Army Combat Fitness Test, a “stress shoot” to assess a leader’s ability to engage targets under stressful conditions, situational training exercise lanes, an overnight bivouac, and a six-mile ruck march with physical activities intertwined along the way.
“The last couple days we’ve been doing leader certification making sure that our leaders from the lowest level to the highest level, to include myself and my sergeant major, are certified to be able to take that training back down to the lowest level,” said Col. Alexander Lovasz, the brigade commander.
Lovasz said it’s essential for leaders to know what they ask their soldiers to do.
“We have to be able to certify the folks that are going to be asking the soldiers to do training to deploy, be able to go out there and do what the nation is asking them to do, and then come back home safe,” Lovasz said.
The brigade’s senior noncommissioned officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Chesley Baird said the exercise was to standardize and certify the battalion and company command teams on soldier skill-level one tasks and ensure they are exposed to the same requirements that soldiers must execute daily.
“This (exercise) is to ensure that they have tested through each of them and when they go and test out their soldiers, they can look their soldiers in the face and say, ‘I have already done all of these tests, and that is why I’m putting you through these tests,’” Baird said.
Baird said events like this exercise gets back to Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville’s number one initiative, ‘People First,’ and part of getting after the ‘People First’ initiative was leading through example.
“By doing this (exercise) and soldier’s seeing commanders and leaders doing this, you have done the same things that they’ve done, the same standards they have done, and they will have no choice but to follow what you have done by your example,” Baird said.
Baird said the exercise had been a very educational experience for some leaders because it lets them know their strengths and weaknesses.
“It allows them to go back and redevelop their training plans based off of the mand their soldier’s requirements to get after the Army’s number one mission which is to defend the United States of America,” Baird said.
Capt. Benjamin C. McCoy, a company commander from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, said the event was an absolute pleasure and opportunity to see a lot of old faces and meet some new faces.
“It’s a great chance to socialize and just be around your peers, especially for a brigade that’s so distributed,” McCoy said. “I’m really looking forward to doing one in the future as well.”
McCoy said in addition to the training; the exercise was important for leaders to meet each other and have a better understanding of who is in what foxhole across the brigade’s footprint throughout the country.
“With all the leaders being spread out, other than just meeting each other, we want to certify our leaders through a series of tests that were basic soldier skills involving communications, weapons, weapons assembly and disassembly, stress shooting, basic CBRN techniques, sending CBRN reports, 9-line MEDEVAC and applying occlusive dressings,” McCoy said.
McCoy said validating leaders in these soldiering skills is essential.
“I don’t think you can stand there as a leader and expect your soldiers to do things that you might not even be able to relate to,” McCoy said. “It kind of puts me in my soldier’s shoes with a little bit of empathy and understanding of things that they might have to go through, so it’s pretty humbling.”
1st Sgt. Darryl Harley, with the 22nd Chemical Company at Fort Bliss, Texas, said he was at Fort Hood to conduct team building and help him better serve the soldiers he supervises.
“I wouldn’t tell my soldiers to do what I wouldn’t do,’ Harley said.
Harley said he is considering implementing an event like the exercise within his company when he returns to Fort Bliss.
“I’m going to try and mirror what we have going on here…to build camaraderie between the company,” Harley said. “(Camaraderie) builds trust.”
The 48th Chemical Brigade is the only active-duty chemical brigade in the U.S. Army, with subordinate units at Fort Hood; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Drum, New York; and Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.