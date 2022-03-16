COPPERAS COVE — Thanks to a partnership the Army has with local schools, soldiers are often seen interacting with and doing things for partner campuses. One of those award-winning partnerships, is Fort Hood’s 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion and Copperas Cove’s Martin Walker Elementary School.
Second Lt. Lawrence Davis, the unit point of contact and POC of the Year, gave an update on the unit’s goings-on at the school this year prior to Copperas Cove Superintendent Joe Burns’ State of the District address last Wednesday.
Davis began by recognizing the leadership of Susan McGuire, Martin Walker’s point of contact for the partnership. McGuire also won School POC of the Year recently.
“Without her willingness and fire to see this program succeed, none of this would be possible,” Davis said of McGuire. “She recognized and understood the value of the Adopt a School Program, and I dare say she made it easy for me with her open communication and resource.”
The purpose of the Adopt a School Program is to contribute military resources and services to schools in order to nurture the intellectual, emotional, social and physical growth of the students, Davis explained.
So far throughout the 2021-2022 school year, 91st BEB soldiers have been on the Martin Walker Elementary campus several times.
Events the unit has helped the school with this year have been the first day of school, recess fun time, impact against bullying, flag club, Red Ribbon Week, Veterans Day program, Peppermint Village gift shop and the top Dawg assembly.
Davis explained that one of his favorite events was the recess fun time in September.
“This one struck a chord with me,” he said. “We surprised the students; they didn’t know we were going to be there. They came out for recess, and the soldiers were lined up, and we invited them to come over. And you should have seen the looks on their faces. They were so excited to be able to have recess with soldiers.”
Davis described the experience of being a unit point of contact for the Adopt a School Program as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
