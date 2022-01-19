“He was our family,” said 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Arroyo during the funeral for World War II veteran and former 91st BEB soldier, formerly the oldest living American WWII veteran, Pfc. Lawrence Brooks.
Arroyo echoed these words as troopers from 91st BEB secured the flag-draped coffin of Brooks for his traditional New Orleans jazz funeral procession with military honors in New Orleans, La. on Saturday. Brooks died on Jan. 9 at 112.
“We felt it only right for us to give him this last showing of appreciation from our nation, this final tribute,” Arroyo added.
Brooks, or as many around the New Orleans community called him “Mr. Brooks,” served within the 91st BEB during WWII in the Pacific theater as a cook, driver and engineer. Brooks was drafted in 1940 and after serving a year of active duty was discharged only to volunteer to serve once more after the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
“I had good times, and I had some bad times,” said Brooks during an interview with the National WWII Museum before his passing. “My mother and father always raised me to love people … and I don’t care what kind of people they are.”
The 91st BEB command team and troopers jumped at the opportunity to honor Brooks with proper military accommodations while paying respect to his legacy as a fellow “Saber.”
“This has been amazing,” said Sgt. 1st Class Aleksandr Boyarko, non-commissioned officer in charge of Brooks’ funeral detail. “Brooks will forever remain a Saber; a part of our history and legacy in this life and the next.”
The 91st BEB command team and funeral detail drove all night from Fort Hood to New Orleans to make sure Brooks received the military honors from his unit that he deserved.
“We’re here to remember him. We’re his unit and we wanted to take care of him; there’s such a strong bond between a trooper and his unit,” said Lt. Col. Patrick J. Sullivan, commander, 91st BEB.
“You remind us all to be stronger than we were yesterday and inspire us all to simply be good soldiers and to remember three simple words … our motto; acts not words,” said Sullivan during Brooks’ funeral service. His remarks resonated with the crowd inside the National World War II Museum during the service.
Before his passing, Brooks said during an interview with the Military Times, “I would like to be remembered as a strong man, a good soldier.”
