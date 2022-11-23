Tomorrow is the big day when family and friends all over the country get together to eat, drink and be merry, watch football — maybe play some backyard football — attend a parade, go to a movie, and maybe even remember to give thanks for their good fortune.
According to history.com, Plymouth colonists and members of the Wampanoag tribes shared a fall harvest feast in 1621 that is now considered to be one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the new colonies. From there, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states for more than two hundred years until President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.
In between those two dates, there was a perhaps lesser-known executive action regarding Thanksgiving when George Washington issued a proclamation in 1789 after becoming the first president of the United States.
That proclamation reads, in part:
“Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor — and Whereas both Houses of Congress have by their Joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.
“Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be …”
Something to think about in between forkfuls of turkey and mashed potatoes.
Now, after the pumpkin pie is served and the dishes all cleaned and put away, what else is there to do besides take a nap?
Thanksgiving bingo: Use pieces from other board games, pieces of candy, or pennies to cover the squares on cards with a Turkey Day theme that you can download online. Find some cards at www.happinessishomemade.net.
Movie marathon: Yes, NFL football is on all day long, but how about a few Thanksgiving movies or holiday episodes of favorite shows. Who can say no to watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, a classic since 1973?
Bake Thanksgiving cookies: Why wait for Christmas to decorate some cookies? Go to Walmart and get some pumpkin, turkey, and pilgrim hat-shaped cookie cutters, clear off the dining room table or kitchen counter and go to town. Remember to preheat the oven.
Alphabet gratitude game: Go around the table or around the room and everyone takes turns telling what they are grateful (thankful) for this year. Here’s the twist: the first answer has to start with the letter ‘A,’ the next answer with ‘B,’ and so on, all the way to ‘Z.’
Hand-written thank you cards: Grab some crayons or markers and let loved ones, teachers, friends and family know how much they are appreciated. An excellent exercise in gratitude.
Jigsaw puzzles: Inexpensive and lots of fun.
Take a walk: Head down to the local park or the lake or just out in the neighborhood for a family stroll.
Board games: Put those phones down and play some games the old-fashioned way. How about a checkers tournament? Maybe some Monopoly. Scrabble. Clue. Candyland. The Game of Life. Just to name a few.
Oh, yeah, and the Cowboys take on the New York Giants tomorrow at 3:30 on FOX, if you’re interested.
