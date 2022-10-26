First Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted about 70 students from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) program Oct. 20 at Fort Hood to give them a glimpse into what a day in the life of a “First Team” trooper looks like.

“Seeing the JROTC cadets made me reflect on the time I was in their shoes over 12 years ago,” said Capt. Carlos Flores, 1ABCT civil affairs. “It was great to see young teenagers showing so much interest in the U.S. military. The Army has given me so many opportunities over the years and I am excited to see that for the next generation of soldiers.”

