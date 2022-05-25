KILLEEN — In the years prior to his passing, retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker and his beloved wife, Tuke, were frequent visitors to Texas A&M-Central Texas.
“They loved to be here among us, and we certainly loved having them here,” said University Development Officer Kay Carey.
“It wasn’t at all unusual to see people leave their offices to greet them,” she said. “By the time they reached their destination, they had been hugged and sometimes kissed dozens of times.”
On Thursday, A&M-Central Texas will add the general’s name to Founders Hall, officially renaming the building General Robert M. Shoemaker Founders Hall.
University President Marc Nigliazzo praised Shoemaker and his many accomplishments, noting his steadfast support for the creation of the university and the decades-long effort to bring it into being.
“We have so many leaders in our community,” Nigliazzo noted. “And they come from all sectors: military, business, community service or education. Gen. Shoemaker was and always will be a hero to us and so many others.”
Noted for his military leadership and community service, Shoemaker was a passionate advocate for educational opportunity, as evidenced by the naming of Shoemaker High School and Shoemaker Center at Central Texas College.
“While there are many people who were involved in bringing A&M-Central Texas into being, Gen. Shoemaker was crucial to that effort,” said Nigliazzo. “He put his whole heart into making sure that educational opportunity was there for anyone who wanted it — all the way from K-12 to community college to undergraduate and graduate level degrees.”
University Archivist Victoria Eastes manages the Gen. Robert Shoemaker Papers, a collection of correspondence, photographs and memorabilia from the late general’s personal collection.
“We have letters to his parents from his time as a West Point cadet in the 1940s through his time in Vietnam in the 1960s, a collection of scrapbooks and photographs detailing his military service and documents illustrating his role as a community leader and love for the people of Bell County and Central Texas.”
The unveiling will begin with a welcome as guests gather in the Bill Yowell Conference Center at 5:30 p.m. and the unveiling of the newly named building shortly thereafter. The public is welcome to attend.
