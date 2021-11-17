Troopers from Fort Hood’s 1st Air Cavalry Brigade are on the way to a nine-month training rotation in Europe and the unit last week cased its colors and welcomed a new command sergeant major during a combined ceremony on the 1st Cavalry Division’s Cooper Field.
Casing the colors is a longstanding military tradition in which deploying units prepare their battle flags by placing them inside a protective sheath to take with them and display until they return to home base.
This is the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade’s second time to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve, an ongoing, multinational effort underway since 2014 “to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO.”
According to a fact sheet from U.S. Army Europe and Africa:
Since April 2014, U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense’s Atlantic Resolve land efforts by rotating units based in the U.S. to Europe.
There are approximately 6,000 regionally allocated soldiers participating in nine-month Atlantic Resolve rotations at any given time.
There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations — armored, aviation, sustainment task force and division forward headquarters.
Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the United Kingdom.
Atlantic Resolve is funded by the European Deterrence Initiative, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness and support NATO. Several other rotations are also funded with EDI, to include air defense, logistics and sustainment units.
Capt. Taylor Criswell, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade spokesman, said Nov. 10 that 2,000 soldiers are deploying from Fort Hood for the training exercise. Some troopers are already there, and others will be leaving in phases. They will be stationed primarily in Germany but will also travel to various other locations throughout Europe. Their equipment is already on the ground or on the way by ship from Gulf Coast ports in Beaumont and Galveston.
“It’s a unique opportunity,” Criswell said. “We always think of these rotations as getting to work with our NATO allies and partners, but it also gives us a chance to train with other parts of the U.S. military that we wouldn’t necessarily get a chance to work with otherwise.
“We’ll be constantly on the move to test our equipment and our personnel to see how we handle the different training environments — high altitudes, cold weather, just to name a few.
“It’s a complex strategic environment. We cannot assume that we will not be called upon at a moment’s notice should the conditions pivot (from a peacetime mission to potential conflict), so we’re aware of those concerns, and that’s why it’s important that we get in there and take it seriously, as if it were a combat mission. Atlantic Resolve is a defensive and deterrence mission, but we will be constantly ready should any of our NATO partners and allies need us.
“When you see this (1st Cav) patch, you know we’re bringing something serious — and we want everyone in the world to know that. At a moment’s notice, we’re ready.”
The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade was activated on Sept. 16, 1984, but traces its history back to early 1968, when the Army began to bring helicopters into the 11th Air Assault Division to test the airmobile concept, which was used in Vietnam and is described as “a maneuver in which troops, either air-dropped or air-landed, attack the rear and flanks of a force,” along with air resupply and air extraction when needed.
Along with casing the colors, the 1st Air Cav last Wednesday bid farewell to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Loeza, who is headed to his next assignment at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, and also welcomed incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Murphy.
Col. Reggie Harper, brigade commander, said it was a “bittersweet day” saying goodbye to one outstanding leader while welcoming another. Of Loeza, a native of El Paso, Texas, who has served 49 months in combat during his military career that began in January 1999, Harper said:
“Through it all, he remained focused … and leading with a steady hand. He knows people and how to inspire them.”
Murphy, meanwhile, hails from Maysville, N.C., and is also a multiple-time combat veteran who has served 24 years. Among his military awards is the Iraqi Campaign Medal with four campaign stars.
Harper said Murphy “has excelled at every level. I guarantee you will not find a more dedicated leader.”
As he concluded his remarks, Harper urged his troops assembled on the parade field and gathered around the ceremony to take their mission seriously and remember that the country and the world is watching them.
“Under no circumstances will we embarrass our country or the First Team,” Harper said. “Rather, we will safeguard the reputation of our units and this country. It’s that simple. Accomplish the mission; return better; take care of one another; carry the torch. Let’s case our colors and execute our mission.
“This mission will make us better as individuals, and as a unit. It also will reassure our allies and partners … that we are ready.
“The Air Cav is on watch. Air Cav; First Team; God bless the United States of America.”
