COPPERAS COVE — Fort Hood Lt. Col. Charles “Skip” Turner took dozens of his 1st Cavalry Division troopers to school recently in Copperas Cove to hand out gifts and help celebrate Christmas with a party on the last day before holiday break.
A handful of troopers from the 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were wrapping gifts in an empty classroom at House Creek Elementary School while members of the Texas State Guard were handing out stuffed animals to every kindergartner, first-grader, second-grader, third-grader, fourth-grader and fifth-grader at the school on Lutheran Church Road.
Capt. Sean Payton, chaplain for the Texas State Guard’s 6th Brigade, 1st Battalion, said the gift giveaway has been going on since 2009. Since then, Guard members have collected more than 500,000 toys, and they love giving them out to kids.
“This year, we collected 70,000 toys to be distributed throughout the state of Texas,” said Payton, no relation to the famous head coach of the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints, although “ironically, I was born in New Orleans.”
“This is great,” he said, a big grin lighting his face. “It’s an awesome, humbling experience. Texans helping Texans.”
Two of those on the receiving end of the soldiers’ generosity were fifth-grader Makya McManus, who picked out a soft, stuffed dinosaur, and first-grader William Headland, who got a stuffed owl.
“He squeaks,” 11-year-old McManus said with a smile, adding that she does not know what else she is getting for Christmas this year. “I’m not sure. Really, I think I already have everything I need.”
Headland, meanwhile, was not quite sure what to say in the midst of all of last Friday morning’s excitement. The six-year-old clutched his new stuffed owl and said his favorite part of the holiday season is definitely Christmas.
Meanwhile, Turner said he was proud of his troopers who came together to provide individual gifts for 10 needy House Creek students identified by the school district’s Communities in Schools organization, a program designed to help youngsters who are considered at-risk for dropping out of school.
A handful of troopers were busy wrapping gifts while students in another room went through a line to pick out a stuffed animal from the Guard. After the gifts were carefully covered in colorful Christmas paper and handed out, the 1st Cav troops went around with Guard members to individual classrooms to pass out candy and visit with the kids.
“It’s really great,” Turner said. “We had some troopers donate some gifts. We have troopers whose kids go to school here, so it’s good for them to see their parents come out.
“We enjoy supporting our partner school, and it’s also good to support the community that supports us. I have two children (and) they’re a little older now, but it’s always good to come out and see the kids and the smiles on their faces. It gives us kind of a break from what we do day-in and day-out to come and hang out with them.”
House Creek principal Todd Williams said his youngsters were having a great time partying with the soldiers on the day before holiday break. Students were told that Friday would be a special day and soldiers were coming to visit, but all the gifts they brought were a surprise.
“We wanted to make it special for them,” Williams said. “Our military comes here quite often. They assist us with our field days. They do a little reading program with our kids, and they assist us through PE (physical education). The kids love it whenever they’re out there. It means so much to our school.
“To have this community involvement means so much to what happens here at school. It’s a recipe for success. Community involvement is directly tied to student achievement, so it’s great to be in a situation where the community supports the schools like they do.”
