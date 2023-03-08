Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division hosted Troop 1001 from The Boy Scouts of America on Fort Hood on Feb. 25.

After several years of not having an opportunity to visit Fort Hood, primarily due to COVID-19, Troop 1001 was invited to come on base and learn about a day in the life of troopers serving with the “First Team.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.