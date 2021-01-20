The 1st Medical Brigade bid farewell to outgoing brigade commander Col. Robert F. Howe II and welcomed incoming brigade commander Col. Roger S. Giraud, during a change of command ceremony at the First Army Division West parade field on Thursday.
Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commander of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, hosted the ceremony. Ragin spoke of the instrumental role the brigade played during Howe’s two years as commander, in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, while simultaneously deploying medical professionals throughout the world in support of combat operations and training exercises.
“Being a brigade commander is challenging enough, but the 1st Medical Brigade is completely a different beast,” Ragin said. “Not only has (Howe) been responsible for the soldiers spread across Fort Hood, where they provide support to medical and dental clinics such as Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, but he has units all over the country.”
Ragin said the brigade has units at installations like Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Polk Louisiana.
“Managing this brigade with such a massive footprinted structure takes a higher level of organization,” Ragin said. “What a significant responsibility that these brigade commanders have, and if managing that geographical distance isn’t enough, the medical skills of the ‘Silver Knights’ remain high on demand, deploying all around the world.”
Ragin listed the units of the brigade that recently participated in several deployments during Howe’s tenure as commander. The 126th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Team was deployed to Syria, the 528th Medical Logistics Company was deployed to Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria and Afghanistan. The 627th and the 528th Hospital Centers were deployed throughout Afghanistan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The 221st Medical Team was deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait. The 224th Preventive Medical Detachment deployed to Ethiopia. The 932nd Blood Support Detachment and the 555th Forward Surgical Team deployed to Afghanistan. The 566th Medical Company deployed to Kosovo. The 43rd Veterinarian Detachment deployed to Djibouti, and elements of the brigade deployed to the Southwest border of the United States in support of Operation Faithful Patriot. Finally, the 9th Hospital Center recently deployed to Iraq.
“What a brigade, what a level of movement in such a demanding (operational tempo). Yet, the Silver Knights continue to distinguish themselves not only at home but abroad,” Ragin said. “It’s a testament to Rob’s professionalism, it’s a testament to Rob’s leadership.”
Ragin said the global pandemic had presented new challenges for the brigade as its services were once again called upon to fight a different type of war.
“Last year the brigade found themselves on the front lines in a new type of war, a war against this COVID-19 pandemic,” Ragin said.
Ragin said last year the brigade served under the Joint Task Force Civil Support, supporting agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency, combating the pandemic in the around the United States.
“The brigade’s medical readiness not only saved lives but reaffirmed the confidence of the American people in their capabilities in these amazing professionals,” Ragin said. “Rob, job well done, just a phenomenal effort. I am so proud of you; I am so proud of your leadership.”
Howe thanked and welcomed family members, friends and the audience present for the ceremony, and the leadership for the opportunity to serve as the commander.
“To the soldiers of the 1st Medical Brigade, I am incredibly proud and humbled to have served with such an extraordinary team,” Howe said. “I was blessed to share in your trials and your triumphs.”
Howe said the brigade represented the oldest, largest and most expeditionary medical brigade in the U.S. Army, consisting of 55 units comprised of 2,610 soldiers spread across 14 installations, with elements currently deployed to four continents.
“The sun never sets on the Silver Knight and they continue to forge our proud 123-year legacy,” Howe said.
Howe highlighted some of the accomplishments of the soldiers in the brigade during his time as commander, by defining what it means to be a “Knight” in the brigade.
Howe said, “A Knight must be expert in their craft, expert like our ‘Triple Nickel” (555th) Forward Surgical Team, who while recently deployed to Afghanistan, saved the life and arm of a soldier utilizing advanced surgical procedures learned during their pre-deployment training at BAMC (Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston).
“A Knight is steadfast like the 9th Hospital Center’s Sgt. Gregory Jackson, who while performing duty, observed a car accident and quickly came to the aid of a fellow citizen,” Howe said. “Sgt. Jackson did not serve as a bystander, but leapt into action, performing immediate CPR, and saving that civilian’s life.
“Knights are compassionate, like the 627th Hospital Center’s Sgt. Amanda Hoyt, who knows and cares deeply for her soldiers,” Howe said. “When one of her soldiers was conducting a solo hike in Colorado and failed to report in, she took immediate action, reporting to the chain of command, coordinated with local law enforcement, and initiating search-and-rescue efforts. She did not quit until her lost soldier was found tired, but safe.
“A Knight demonstrates perseverance like Sgt. Alexander Campbell, who didn’t give up on a battle buddy, stayed engaged, and got the soldier the help they needed, preventing a soldier from taking his own life.
“Knights show fortitude and courage in the face of adversity, like Spc. Patrick Herring, who worked at our command suite. Spc. Herring saved a FedEx driver’s life after a vehicle accident, rendering immediate aid, reassuring him throughout, and coordinating with bystanders to clear the way for emergency services.
“Knights are servant leaders, like Capt. Felicia Gilliland, from the 528th Hospital Center, who led her own order, the ‘How the Knights Saved Christmas’ project, donating presents to over 50 children from the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home in El Paso, just in time for Christmas.”
Howe said these soldiers he highlighted exhibited the best qualities of a Knight, by volunteering to serve their country, serving in the U.S. Army and nobly representing the spirit of all Knights, past and present.
“The Silver Knights served with honor and fulfilled our most noble calling; I salute all of you,” Howe said. “To Gen. Funk, Lt. Gen. White, Brig. Gen. Werner, and (Brig.) Gen. Ragin, thank you for the opportunity to command this incredible formation in the most lethal corps in the world.”
Giraud also welcomed and thanked family members, friends, and colleagues who attended the ceremony.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be serving soldiers here and their families in the Silver Knight brigade,” Giraud said. “We look forward to building on the successes of America’s 1st Medical Brigade.”
Giraud thanked God for the strength, wisdom and inspiration to keep him going, and his wife and children for enabling him to serve and follow his passion as a soldier.
“I thank Lt. Gen. White and Brig. Gen. Ragin for this opportunity, and the trust and confidence, to serve as one of your commanders.”
Giraud said he and his family were happy to be returning to Fort Hood, where he said his professional and personal life began.
“It has been a unique journey to get here this time, but we are in the right place at the right time,” Giraud said. “I would like to thank Col. Howe and Command Sgt. Maj. Jackson for their leadership that has produced such a great team, and also in the conduct of our transition. The awesome Silver Knight soldiers represented by the command team’s and colors on this parade field today are indicative of the leadership and sacrifice of Col. Rob Howe and his wife.”
Giraud’s previous assignment was as the chief of staff for the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, at Camp Humphreys in South Korea.
Howe will retire from the U.S. Army with more than 30 years of military service and will remain in central Texas.
