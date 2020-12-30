This past year has not been good for Fort Hood. Murders, missing soldiers and suicides catapulted the post into the national news spotlight in 2020, sparking an investigation by an independent review committee that could potentially change the way the Department of Defense as a whole conducts business.
The year started off with the III Corps headquarters deployed to Iraq, leading Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, was deployed to South Korea and the division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” was training for an upcoming deployment to Europe.
Then COVID-19 hit, and by March, events began to take a downward turn. The virus drastically changed the way soldiers trained and worked, putting some training on hold and even keeping the Ironhorse Brigade from going to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, to certify for its upcoming deployment.
A month later, in April, Spc. Vanessa Guillen went missing. Her family’s efforts to spur Fort Hood and her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, to conduct a thorough search for her, caught national media attention.
Her body was found two months later near the Leon River, south of Temple, and it was discovered she had been killed by a fellow soldier from her unit. The accused killer, Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed himself along a Killeen street as police moved in.
During the search for Guillen, the body of another missing soldier who had been reported as absent without leave was found. Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales had been missing since August 2019 and had been placed in a deserter status. Foul play was suspected, but it would still take his mother, Kim Wedel, a month to have his deserter status changed in order to give him a proper military burial.
From late May until near the end of August, Hispanic organizations such as the League of United Latin American Citizens held protests outside of Fort Hood. The protests called for actions such as deactivating Guillen’s unit and completely shutting down Fort Hood due to a perceived high rate of crime on the post and a lack of care for soldier safety.
The death of Guillen and reports she had been sexually harassed sparked Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to order an independent review committee to conduct an investigation into the command climate and culture of Fort Hood.
During the investigation, in August, a 1st Cavalry Division soldier who had been sexually assaulted went missing. Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found dead a week later in Temple. Foul play was not suspected.
The report on the committee’s investigation was released in early December. It contained nine findings and 70 recommendations to help fix issues at Fort Hood. The primary findings concluded the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Program, or SHARP, was ineffective and allowed for a permissive environment for sexual assaults and harassment. The committee also found that the post’s Criminal Investigation Division detachment did not have the proper capabilities to investigate cases concerning sexual assaults, harassment or missing soldiers.
The investigation prompted the Army to form a People First Task Force, which will be dedicated to implementing the committee’s recommendations Army-wide to ensure the welfare of soldiers is given a high priority. Although Fort Hood was the focus of the investigation, the report will potentially change the way all branches of the Department of Defense implement their SHARP programs and deal with cases of missing troops.
The report led to the suspension or removal of 14 leaders on Fort Hood, to include two generals. On Dec. 18, III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj.. Cliff Burgoyne was suspended pending an investigation into alleged use of unprofessional language toward subordinates.
On Dec. 23, President Donald Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act, which the House voted to override on Monday. The bill, which authorizes payment for the military — to include troop pay, training and overseas operations — includes a directive which will require DoD to rename military installations named after Confederate soldiers, such as Fort Hood.
Not all was bad in 2020, however. Despite COVID-19, Guillen and the committee investigation dominating the news, life for most Fort Hood soldiers and their families went on as usual.
In August, the celebrated 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, a unit with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, celebrated its 154th birthday shortly before deploying to Europe. In September, the 1st Cavalry Division celebrated its 99th birthday.
The division also had the highest retention rate of soldiers for the entire Army during 2020, with around 5,500 soldiers reenlisting to continue their military service.
The division’s 3rd Brigade even received some new toys not long after returning from South Korea. In September, the unit received the latest version of the Paladin, a mobile 155 mm artillery system. The new vehicle increases maneuverability and the speed and accuracy of firing artillery rounds, increasing the brigade’s lethality in combat.
In November, the National Mounted Warrior Museum broke ground near the main gate of Fort Hood, signifying the beginning of the museum’s construction. The museum will celebrate the stories of America’s warfighters since the Revolutionary War.
The year ended with a spirit of giving, regardless of the impact of the coronavirus. Local nonprofit organizations came together to ensure hundreds of military families had holiday meals and gifts for the children to unwrap on Christmas.
As an added Christmas bonus, thanks to Operation Warp Speed, the year ended with the first troops on Fort Hood receiving the vaccine for COVID-19, beginning the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
