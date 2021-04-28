The 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” troopers held a remembrance run to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen on Thursday during the one-year anniversary of her disappearance and murder.
“Vanessa Guillen one year ago today was murdered. She was a sister, a daughter, but also a soldier and a member of the Brave Rifles,” said Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment’s commander. “So, in concert with the 5k’s that are going on throughout the country over the next two days, we wanted to be part of that, we wanted to remember her as one of our teammates and make this part of our tradition.”
The regiment ran to the recently dedicated Vanessa Guillen Gate that was dedicated in her memory during a ceremony held on April 19. Bradley said the gate serves as a reminder of Guillen’s life‘s influence in implementing actions to improve trust, discipline and teamwork across Fort Hood, III Corps and throughout the U.S. Army.
“Vanessa’s death was a tragic event, and one that the regiment will never forget, and that is why we are conducting this run,” Bradley said. “Vanessa loved to run, and this is a way that we can honor and remember her today.”
Bradley said the gate dedication ceremony was focused on Guillen’s family and allowed the family to have a private ceremony to dedicate the gate, while the run also served to signify the unit’s ownership of the gate’s operation and maintenance.
“We will never forget Vanessa as we care for this site every day, and it becomes a part of the Brave Rifles legacy,” Bradley said. “Her legacy is the ‘People First’ initiative that have led to building trust and cohesive teams throughout the regiment and across the Army.”
April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Bradley said the run for Vanessa reinforced their commitment to rebuilding trust and supporting our people.
“Vanessa’s legacy is a foundation for building mutual trust and cohesive teams across the regiment,” Bradley said. “We are committed to upholding the safety, respect and dignity of every team member and will help to improve communications, eliminate negative behaviors and prevent sexual harassment and assault.”
During the run, troopers paused at the Vanessa Guillen Gate to place three wreaths at the base of the entrance sign.
Guillen, 20, was found dead at the end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
In the aftermath of Guillen’s disappearance and death, then-Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy commissioned an independent review board to take a thorough look at Fort Hood’s implementation of the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program. The board reported nine findings and 70 recommendations relating to SHARP, Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, missing soldier protocols, and the installation’s crime prevention and public relations efforts.
The Army is in the process of implementing changes based on the findings and recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.