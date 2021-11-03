COPPERAS COVE — Lt. Col. Ivan Alvarado of III Corps’ 62nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion led a small group of soldiers last week delivering a shiny new Adopt-a-School sign to S.C. Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove to replace a marker damaged by weather.
School officials were excited not only to receive the new sign, but also to have another chance to visit with a few of the troops they say play an important role in educating their students.
“The military can bring a lot of different things to a school,” said S.C. Lee principal Brian Jost. “Having them here helps form a connection with the kids and I think that’s a huge benefit. The students are always welcoming to the soldiers and it’s great to see them talking to each other. It’s a different connection than just seeing the (school) staff every day.”
Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School program was started in 2004 by former III Corps and Fort Hood commander retired Lt. Gen. Sean MacFarland as a way to strengthen ties with surrounding civilian communities.
Soldiers from various units participate in a variety of activities at schools in nine districts throughout the central Texas region, including Killeen, Belton, Copperas Cove, Florence, Gatesville, Jarrell, Lampasas, Salado and Temple. They help out with such things as navigating hallways during the first week of classes each year, tutoring, mentoring, sporting events, field trips, Career Day, Make a Difference Day and Thanksgiving meals.
Tina Smith, coordinator of Fort Hood’s Adopt-a-School effort, said the program is important for building community relationships and also for helping young people succeed in school and in life.
“One purpose of the program is for soldiers to be able to have a part in the educational development of students in the greater Fort Hood area,” Smith said. “It is the Army’s belief — and III Corps’ commanding general, in particular — that community involvement is essential to the maximum educational development of the child, and soldiers have a lot to offer.”
Alvarado agreed.
“It’s our opportunity as service members to integrate with the local community,” he said. “Being stationed at Fort Hood, we have plenty of families who live in Copperas Cove and this enhances our ability to educate students on what the Army does.
“It gives us a chance to improve the relationship between the United States Army and the resident population. We want to be available for any volunteer opportunities that arise. Our first major opportunity (this year) was being present for the first day of school at the beginning of the school year, helping families and students find their way around campus. We also were able to help with a technology program, distributing laptops to students.
“As an active-duty Army unit, we train to fight and win wars. That’s our effort, and we understand that as a good tenant of the Killeen-Fort Hood area, the relationships we build with the families who live here is extremely important.”
Stacie Golden, assistant S.C. Lee principal and school program liaison, said having the soldiers on campus helps students in a variety of different ways.
“The program is huge for our school,” Golden said. “It brings the community and the school together.
“One of our big pillars in education is having the school and community connection. We don’t have enough of that. So having the adopting unit here representing so many of our students and what their parents and other family members do, just being regular people helping out, is so important. They’re great role models for students, and they contribute in so many different ways. They’re amazing people and they help our students tremendously.”
One of those role models is Lt. Richard Ross, 62nd ESB Adopt-a-School liaison for S.C. Lee. This is Ross’ first year to participate in the program and he said that although the school year is only a couple months along, it has been rewarding already.
“I love it,” Ross said. “Just being able to volunteer and help the community out. Showing the kids that we soldiers are more than just somebody in uniform, or what they see in the media, but that we are here to support and help them.”
