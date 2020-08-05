Soldiers of the Army’s 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” celebrated the regiment’s birthday Friday at Fort Hood’s Cooper Field, hosting a variety of competitions between 18 competitors of the regiment’s three units.
The regiment is comprised of 1st Squadron and 2nd Battalion from Fort Hood, and 5th Squadron from Fort Stewart, Georgia, with 1st Squadron acting as regimental headquarters.
“This is our first time having the competition,” said Lt. Col. Richard Groen, squadron commander for 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, part of 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “The regiment is now 154 years old and it was an opportunity to get each one of the two squadrons and the battalion together to have a competition and kind of celebrate our history, The amazing thing was we were able to get 5-7 Cav from Georgia to participate, and they did the events on Thursday. They were able to video in to give us their results of the competition.”
Groen said the competition included a number of tests with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle,
The troopers performed gunnery skills tests on the Bradley and “had 10 different events, and we did those events for time,” he said. “We did a simulator for the Bradley to see who could score the highest out of two crews and they finished it up with the Army combat fitness test for time.”
The unit plans to keep the competition going for several years to come and to streamline them, Groen said.
“So whatever location we are in the future, we have the ability to do this,” Groen said. “We can use this as a way to celebrate what the regiment has done and honor the lineage.”
Capt. William Malcolm, assistant operations officer for 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, said the unit has a long history in the military.
“After the Civil War our regiment was created under the command of General Custer,” he said. “From that, the 7th Cavalry regiment has taken part in wars on the American Plains and into participating in World War II and of course, Vietnam. Both the first and second squadrons were depicted in the movie ‘We Are Soldiers’ and the book, and they have even been involved with current operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
Troops with “Blackhawk” Troop, 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, won the competition.
Spc. Ronando Moore with Blackhawk Troop said he and his competitors trained all week for the competition,
“We did tryouts on Monday and it was easier than what we did today,” he said. “We did the BATS (Bradley) simulation and other GST (Gunnery Skills Testing) and it kind of came second nature to us, We went into instinct mode and the PT (physical training competition) was easy because we do it every morning.”
Sgt. Jesse Feudale, a squad leader from “Alpha Company”, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, said it was a great test.
“We did really well as a joint community for the 7th Regiment,” he said, “We have some things to improve on, primarily that the heat was our biggest enemy.”
